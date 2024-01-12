Priscilla Presley is remembering her daughter, Lisa Marie, on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Priscilla took to X on Friday and said that while the sad milestone's a "very solemn day," she takes "comfort" in that her only child is in the arms of her beloved father, the late Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12, 2023 after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home. She was 54.

"Today is a very solemn day. It's been a year since your passing and not a day goes by when I don't think about and miss you," Priscilla tweeted. "Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that ....gives me comfort. Mom."

The King of Rock and Roll died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977. He was 42. Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at 27. In addition to Benjamin, Elvis, his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and Elvis' grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at Graceland. There is also a smaller memorial stone for Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

The death anniversary comes the day after Lisa Marie's memoir, which had been worked on prior to her passing, got a publishing date of Oct. 15. Collaborating on the project is actress Riley Keough, the eldest of Presley's four children, bringing the untitled book to completion.

The untitled memoir is described by Random House as a "raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind" account that will offer an intimate look into one of America's most storied families.

Just two days prior to her tragic death, Lisa Marie made her final public appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, where she crashed Austin Butler's interview with ET and sang his praises for his portrayal of her late father in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Elvis.

Ahead of his first Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Butler and his sister, Ashley, were in the midst of an interview with ET on the red carpet when Lisa Marie popped in.

"I am so amazingly proud. I can hardly even express it in words," Ashley gushed. "I'm happy that you are just as protective over him as I am because I see him as a little 12-year-old boy that I need to protect, too."

At that point, Lisa Marie stepped up to join the group, quipping, "What? Did I photobomb you?"

