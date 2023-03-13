Riley Keough Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Riley Keough is stepping out with her husband. On Sunday, the 33-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six star attended Vanity Fair's Oscars party with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.
The couple stunned as they posed for pics heading into the event, with Riley opting for a sequin Celine gown and her husband of eight years looking dapper in an all-black suit.
Also in attendance at the event was Austin Butler, who played Riley's grandfather, Elvis Presley, in Elvis. While the actor lost the Best Actor Oscar to The Whale's Brendan Fraser, he happily posed alongside his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, before heading inside the party.
The night out came two months after Riley's mom, Lisa Marie Presley, died. Since the January tragedy, Riley has been embroiled in a battle over Lisa Marie's estate with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley.
A source previously told ET about how Ben, who made a cameo on his wife's show, has been supporting Riley through it all.
"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."
