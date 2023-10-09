Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood's twin daughters celebrated their special day!

On Sunday, the rock guitarist shared a look at Harper and Finley's birthday celebrations.

"#fifteenyears… it goes by in a blink of an eye 👁️ Mega amounts of love abound. 🙏🏼 Many Thanks to everyone who sent their love and Birthday wishes. #twinsisters #harpervivienneannelockwood #finleyaaronlovelockwood," Michael wrote on social media.

The musician kept his girls out of the picture. Instead, he shared a photo of a piano decorated with red and white heart balloons, gifts and birthday cards. In the next slide, multiple cakes, cupcakes and a box of Crumbl cookies appeared next to flowers. Michael ended the photo carousel with a picture of a gold banner that read, "Happy Birthday."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michael has had full custody of his and Lisa Marie's daughter since she died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12. Following her death, Michael -- as a representative of Harper and Finely -- and Lisa Marie's oldest daughter, Riley Keough, were locked in a legal battle with Priscilla Presley over her estate. In May, the parties came to an agreement.

Shortly after the agreement was made, Harper and Finley appeared alongside their grandmother and sister in an Instagram pic, in honor of their graduation. Priscilla reportedly did not sit with the family during their ceremony and Riley was absent for the occasion.

"Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!! ❤️❤️," Priscilla wrote next to the photo her and Riley standing with the twins.

While Harper and Finley have remained largely out of the spotlight, they appeared alongside their mother, grandmother and sister at Lisa Marie, Priscilla and Riley's handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in June 2022. The twins also attended their mother's memorial at Graceland, though they did not speak publicly.

