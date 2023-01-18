Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, is opening up about her "Incomprehensible" death. In a statement shared with People Wednesday, Lockwood said he and their twin daughters, Harper and Finely, 14, are reeling from Lisa Marie's shocking death.

"We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood said in the statement. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible."

He continued, "The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved," he continued. "Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives. Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them. We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12 after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Shortly after that, Lisa Marie died.

While it's been determined that Graceland, the Presley family estate, will go to Lisa Marie's daughters, Harper, Finley and Riley Keough, 33, a new issue has come to light -- who gets custody over Lockwood and Lisa Marie's twins.

Following Lisa Marie's death, entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian told ET that Michael will likely get full custody of Finley and Harper as "there is a lot of deference given to the biological parent."

"We do have a biological father who already had 40 percent physical custody... Danny was in the home with Lisa Marie as a stepfather with these children. Lisa Marie had 60 percent custody, so we can assume there is some relationship there," Mitra says. "However, the court is going to look at the fact that the biological parent should have, at the very least, 100 percent legal custody, the ability to make all of the important decisions in the children's lives."

Some of those decisions include where the girls go to school and live, both of which, Mitra speculates, will likely be up to Michael.

"Sources say they're already not going back to the home where their mother passed away [because] it's too traumatic," she said of the teens. "... Michael and Danny both live quite close to one another, so they're not super far, so I don't see a need to change schools. So, I think that in terms of physical custody, it's probably going to go to the biological father with perhaps some visitation rights with the stepfather."

A source close to Michael also told ET that, as of now, he has legal and physical custody of his daughters with Lisa Marie.

"He obtained full custody the moment Lisa Marie died. Michael will do whatever he has to do to protect it," the source says. "There was no back and forth between Danny and Michael. Both the girls and Priscilla are enjoying their time together right now. They are spending all their time with Michael trying to keep it normal as possible without their mother."

"Priscilla is doing everything she can for her grandchildren. She is there for those girls during this time," the source adds. "Nobody wants bad blood right now. They don't want any more suffering. It is not about territory. Michael is handling it as best as he can. The girls are Michael's top priority. All everyone wants are smiles on the girls' faces."

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Speaks Out After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Will Be Livestreamed at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley Dead: Who Gets Custody of Her Twin Daughters

Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 911 Call Reveals Distressing Scene Before Cardiac Arrest This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery