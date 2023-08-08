Riley Keough is opening up about her 1-year-old daughter for the first time. After it was revealed at the January funeral of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, that the Daisy Jones & the Six star had welcomed a baby girl, Keough breaks her silence about her daughter in a new profile for Vanity Fair.

The 34-year-old actress and musician shares that she and husband Ben Smith-Peterson welcomed a little girl in August 2022 via surrogate.

Her name is Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen. Tupelo, Mississippi, was the birth place of Keough's grandfather, Elvis Presley, and Storm was the middle name of Keough's late brother, Benjamin Keough, who died of suicide in 2020.

"It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie," Keough says. "I was like, 'This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family—it’s not like Memphis or something.' Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, 'Oh, no.' But it’s fine."

Keough, who has been public about her struggles with Lyme disease, says that factored into her decision to go with a surrogate.

"I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people," Keough shares. "I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff."

Keough is just one of many women and men in Hollywood to use a surrogate. Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian, and several other stars have opened up about the process in recent years.

As for little Tupelo's features, Keough quips, "She’s literally like someone shrunk my husband and that’s our baby."

Of becoming a parent, Keough wants to be the "best mom" for her little girl.

"This is the thing in my life so far that I have really wanted to, quote-unquote, get right," Keough says. "I don’t think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be. That’s very important to me."

Keough tragically lost her own mother, Lisa Marie, in January. After a legal battle with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, over Lisa Marie's estate, Keough inherited Elvis' home, Graceland.

