Riley Keough Reveals Her Daughter's Meaningful Name, Shares She Used a Surrogate
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: New Details
Sandra Bullock Explains Why She's Walking Away From Movies... Fo…
Riley Keough Files to Officially Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Mar…
Watch Channing Tatum Dance With Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift’…
Beyoncé Beams Over Blue Ivy's Onstage Performance During 'Renais…
'The Bachelorette': Charity's Stunned After Xavier Admits His Pa…
Treat Williams' Motorcycle Crash Witness Says He Was Thrown 15 F…
'90 Day Fiancé's Angela Shares If She's Still Married to Michael…
Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Ce…
Kaley Cuoco Teases 'Surprises' in Store for Tom Pelphrey's First…
'90 Day Fiancé': Cleo Accuses Christian of Lying About Having Se…
Kelly Clarkson Updates 'Piece By Piece' Lyrics to Seemingly Roas…
Ed Sheeran Shares Sweet Message on Fatherhood While Revealing Se…
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shames Her Over See-Through…
Watch Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Shade Ex-Husband in Latest 'ABCDE…
Ethan Slater Files for Divorce One Week After Ariana Grande Roma…
Jeremy Allen White Goes Shirtless and Flexes Six Pack Abs on Hike
Riley Keough is opening up about her 1-year-old daughter for the first time. After it was revealed at the January funeral of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, that the Daisy Jones & the Six star had welcomed a baby girl, Keough breaks her silence about her daughter in a new profile for Vanity Fair.
The 34-year-old actress and musician shares that she and husband Ben Smith-Peterson welcomed a little girl in August 2022 via surrogate.
Her name is Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen. Tupelo, Mississippi, was the birth place of Keough's grandfather, Elvis Presley, and Storm was the middle name of Keough's late brother, Benjamin Keough, who died of suicide in 2020.
"It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie," Keough says. "I was like, 'This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family—it’s not like Memphis or something.' Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, 'Oh, no.' But it’s fine."
Keough, who has been public about her struggles with Lyme disease, says that factored into her decision to go with a surrogate.
"I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people," Keough shares. "I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff."
Keough is just one of many women and men in Hollywood to use a surrogate. Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian, and several other stars have opened up about the process in recent years.
As for little Tupelo's features, Keough quips, "She’s literally like someone shrunk my husband and that’s our baby."
Of becoming a parent, Keough wants to be the "best mom" for her little girl.
"This is the thing in my life so far that I have really wanted to, quote-unquote, get right," Keough says. "I don’t think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be. That’s very important to me."
Keough tragically lost her own mother, Lisa Marie, in January. After a legal battle with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, over Lisa Marie's estate, Keough inherited Elvis' home, Graceland.
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley's Complicated Relationship
Riley Keough Becomes Sole Trustee of Lisa Marie Presley's Estate
Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley Pay Tribute to Benjamin Keough