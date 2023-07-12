Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley are honoring the memory of Benjamin Keough on the third anniversary of his death.

Riley took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to share a throwback photo that paid tribute to both her late brother, as well as her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

The snapshot she shared showed a young Benjamin making a playful face while posing for a snapshot with his famous mom.

The actress wrote over the pic, "Missing you both" in cursive font, alongside a heart emoji.

Ben's grandmother, Priscilla, also shared her own message of love and heartbreak, posting a large photo of a rose emoji alongside a touching tribute.

"Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me - the anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben," Priscilla wrote. "Words cannot express how much you are missed ~ Nona."

Benjamin died by suicide at the age of 27 on July 12, 2020. A source told ET at the time that Lisa Marie was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter... She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Tragically, Lisa Marie died after suffering cardiac arrest back in January. She was 54. Following her death, Lisa Marie was laid to rest next to her son in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

