Lisa Rinna Claims 'Days of Our Lives' Set Environment Was 'Disgusting'

Lisa Rinna is speaking out. The actress claims that the environment on the Days of Our Lives set, when she returned briefly in 2021, was "disgusting" and "hostile."

Rinna, 60, took to social media on Wednesday, to remark on the recent news that Days of Our Lives director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr has been the subject of a nine-week internal investigation into accusations of misconduct.

Rinna shared a photo of Alarr on her Instagram Story, writing, "Karma is a b**ch," and later claimed, in a follow-up post, "Well, this took a long time... the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn’t believe the work environment."

"It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems," Rinna claimed.

Rinna originated the role of Billie Reed in the '90s and went on to reprise the role in the 2000s, for a week in 2018, and most recently in 2021's spinoff series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Rinna also took to Threads to elaborate a bit, writing, "I went back to play Billie in 2021 for Days of our Lives Beyond Salem. I was there for one week only. I was shocked by the Hostile environment that it had become, and I was afraid for the young actors who had to continue to work there."

"I went to the producer I even spoke with Sony HR," she claimed. "I wonder where the union is in this and how was this left unchecked?"

The investigation of Alarr was sparked after a round of layoffs in March, that some claimed unfairly targeted female employees.

As the investigation continued, more allegations surfaced accusing Alarr of inappropriate behavior, bullying, making crass and vulgar remarks and groping female crew members.

During the investigation, Alarr allegedly admitted to some, not all, of the allegations, according to Deadline. Corday Productions, the company that produces the long-running series, released a statement to the outlet, stating that they "engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter."

"After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment," the statement added, although it did not elaborate on what specific actions had been taken.

