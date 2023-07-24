Lisa Rinna Poses Nude After Celebrating Her 60th Birthday

Lisa Rinna is baring it all! After celebrating her 60th birthday earlier this month, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram Story to share a totally nude pic.

In the shot, Rinna stands totally naked to take a mirror selfie, covering up her private bits with heart emojis. Rinna wrote alongside the pic that she was inspired to take the photo by Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek character, Moira Rose.

"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it," Rinna wrote, before quipping, "OK Moira."

In a season 2 episode of the beloved sitcom, Moira advises Stevie (Emily Hampshire), "Take a thousand, naked pictures of yourself now. You may currently think, 'Oh, I'm too spooky.' Or, 'Nobody wants to see these tiny boobies.' But, believe me, one day you will look at those photos with much kinder eyes and say, 'Dear God, I was a beautiful thing!'"

In January, Rinna announced that she was exiting RHOBH after eight seasons. Shortly thereafter, Rinna opened up to Interview Magazine about her reasons for saying goodbye to the series.

"Filming is one thing. But once you see it, once it goes out into the universe, that I don't love, because it takes on a life of its own," she said. "When filming, you have your drama, but it's contained in a sense. And once it goes out, you get opinions and all the stuff that goes on, that’s the part I don’t like."

Not long after, rumors that Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, as well as their model/actress daughters, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, would be starring in a reality show of their own.

"Never say never," Rinna told CR Fashion Book of the possibility, before sharing what fans could expect from the potential series. "Drama is what the shows are about! If you don't talk about the elephant in the room, then what are we talking about, my yoga class? What I had for breakfast? No one wants to watch that."

The next month, Hamlin shared why he wasn't interested in pursuing a family-focused series.

"I've been there, and I've done that whole Bravo thing. So, has Lisa," he told ET. "We've been there and done that. We move forward in our lives, we don't go back."

