A Bravo reality TV series is a no-go for Harry Hamlin.

ET spoke to the Mayfair Witches star on the AMC Networks' 2023 Upfronts red carpet Tuesday, where he firmly said "no" to the idea of re-joining the network for a spin-off focused on Hamlin, his wife, Lisa Rinna and their children.

"Why?" Hamlin said when asked about his quick response. "'Cause I've been there, and I've done that whole Bravo thing. So, has Lisa. We've been there and done that. We move forward in our lives, we don't go back."

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know, Rinna left the long-running series in January after eight seasons, a decision Hamlin was seemingly happy about when ET spoke to him that same month.

"Oh my God, we're so happy about that," Hamlin said of how he and his family felt amid Rinna's exit. "All of our dreams just came true."

It would be hard to see how Hamlin would fit in another series, even if Bravo had an offer on the table with the 71-year-old actor starring in Mayfair Witches and an upcoming cooking show for AMC, tentatively titled, In the Kitchen with Harry.

"I've got a cooking show that's coming out on AMC," Hamlin revealed, after sharing that he cooked mostly all his own food while living in New Orleans during the production of Mayfair Witches.

As for what he could tease about the show, Hamlin admitted, "I have no idea what it's going to be. I've never seen a cooking show in my life."

He continued, "So, I don't know what it's going to look like 'cause I don't watch them. They came to me and said, 'Let's do a cooking show,' and I said, 'Okay.'"

The longtime TV star is happy to be back at AMC, with his return to the network marking his first time back since his starring role in the mid-2000s hit, Mad Men.

"Oh, it's heaven to be back on this network," Hamlin said of his return to AMC."They treat us really well. I think it's a symbiotic relationship, in fact, and they do great work."

"And I'm so fortunate to be my age and still working. Still vertical when I want to be, and horizontal when I want to be, you know what I mean?" He added. "I'm very grateful."

Season 1 of Mayfair Witches is available to stream now on AMC+.

