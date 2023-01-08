Harry Hamlin couldn't be happier about his wife Lisa Rinna's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Hamlin at the 80 for Brady premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Friday, where he shared his reaction to the news that his wife was leaving the Bravo reality TV series after eight seasons.

"Oh my God, we're so happy about that," Hamlin, who attended the premiere alongside the 59-year-old actress, gushed. "All of our dreams just came true."

While Rinna won't be appearing on Bravo TV screens any longer, Hamlin assured that his wife will be booked and busy "very soon."

"I'm sure she's gonna be busy very soon," the 71-year-old Mayfair Witches star teased. "Already people are talking to her about stuff."

"We're busy right now, put it that way," he added.

As for those Bravo cameras, when asked if they'll miss having them around, Hamlin responded with a resounding "no."

Rinna announced her exit from the show on Thursday in a statement to People.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in the statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Following the news, she shared a still from the show on her Instagram, with the caption, "We had a good run. 😊👋🏻💃🏻🌈🥂🪩😘 Love you! See you soon! 🥰."

Rinna first joined the cast in season 5 and went on to quickly become a fan favorite.

Executive producer, Andy Cohen, also shared his reaction to the news, taking to his Instagram Story Friday morning to post a collage of Rinna drawn by DrunkDrawn, an artist who specializes in surreal Real Housewives artwork.

"An iconic run...," the Bravo host wrote.

Cohen wasn't always on board with Rinna joining the franchise. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." Now, however, he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."

"She’s fun to watch," he said. "She’s funny and she makes fun of herself. She understands her place in the world, and she’s very secure with herself. I just think she’s entertaining."

While the show has been drama-filled for years, season 12 -- which would turn out to be Rinna's final season -- was a more personal one for the actress, who lost her mother, Lois, just days into production.

In part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion, Rinna was confronted with a look back at her journey over this past season, which included Rinna's outbursts at her fellow castmates, including Sutton Stracke. The former soap star was immediately emotional after the footage aired, breaking down in tears on the reunion couch.

"It's hard," Rinna said between tears when Cohen asked how she's been. "It's really hard to come into a show like this, and maybe would've been better if I had taken the time off."

She continued, "When you're in that deep of pain -- I've done the best I can. I'm sorry for being crazy and a maniac and screaming and doing what I've done. I'm really just trying to walk through life."

For more on Rinna's time on RHOBH, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Leaving 'RHOBH' After 8 Seasons

Lisa Rinna Exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons

Harry Hamlin Reacts to Wife Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Drama

Lisa Rinna Says Things With Kathy Hilton Are ‘All Good’ Following 'RHOBH' Reunion (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery