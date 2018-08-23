These housewives are all about having a little summer fun!

In a series of very sexy snaps posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Camille Grammer, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna struck model poses in their skimpy swimwear.

In the images, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars look incredible while lounging on the beach! Grammer, 49, is effortlessly cool in a blue two-piece, while Kemsley, 42, rocks a neon green sports bra-like top with barely-there bottoms. As for Mellencamp, 37, she is posing in a white bikini, while Rinna, 55, shows off her amazing abs in a dark two-piece. Richards, 49, and Jayne, 47, are both sporting sexy one-pieces.

Nearly all of the ladies posted the pics to Instagram along with clever captions. "That one time at band camp," Mellencamp quipped in her post.

Grammer said the group was "beaching it," while Kemsley jokingly called the pic "casual" and Jayne described the girls as "water babies."

"See...We do have fun sometimes 😜," Richards assured fans in the caption of her slideshow, probably alluding to all the drama that goes down between the women on the Bravo series.

Though she wasn't included in these pics, Denise Richards recently confirmed that she will appear on the next season of RHOBH.

The 47-year-old actress wasn't completely left out of the fun, though! Earlier this week, Richards posed alongside some of her new castmates in a bikini pic of her own. Looking incredible in a hot pink bikini, it seems the mother of three is already fitting in with her co-stars!

After news broke that Richards would be joining the reality show, ET caught up with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, to get his take on her latest gig.

“I don’t really watch that show,” he admitted to ET's Lauren Zima, before adding, “No, but I know it’s a really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

