Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Reveals She Went to Rehab

Delilah Belle Hamlin is opening up like never before.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 21-year-old daughter took to her Instagram Story on Friday to reveal that she sought treatment for her health and well-being.

"I've been hesitant to share this information with you guys because there are a lot of you now and sometimes that scares me," she begins in a lengthy and honest post. "I strive to try my hardest to be a positive influence on my younger followers. I wanted to share this with you guys today because it could help at least one person struggling with anxiety and or depression."

"This time last year I was in rehabilitation. I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression," she explains. "I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative. I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn't get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it."

Instagram Story

Delilah explains that after eight months or so with a guy, "I couldn't take the pain anymore." "In February I called my mom, packed some bags, and took the soonest flight back to LA. Two weeks later I was admitted into a rehab facility," she reveals. "I knew the way I was living was unhealthy and detrimental to my mental health so I called my mom and told her I needed help. Little did I know that this was going to be the BEST thing that has ever happened to me. I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self-love instead of self-deprivation and so much more."

Instagram Story

Delilah adds that in June she went back to rehab for two months and it was "truly the best thing that has ever happened to me."

"I worked through traumas and self-love. But most importantly I learned what self-respect meant," she shares, noting that another individual shouldn't "take over your life and tell you who you are or how to be. Take control of your own life and get rid of all negative people and energy that may surround you. And I guarantee this will lead to a happier life even if it's hard in the moment."

Instagram STory

Delilah's revelations come a year after her younger sister, Amelia, also revealed that she previously struggled with anorexia.

In a long Instagram post, the then16-year-old model wrote that she went public with her condition after fans continued to comment on her figure, comparing her body to times when she was skinnier.

Since then, Delilah and Amelia's parents have been nothing but supportive of their two daughters. Rinna had gushed about her amazing girls in an interview with ET.

Watch below to hear what she said.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Delilah Belle Hamlin's Boyfriend Eyal Booker on Their 'Passionate' Relationship (Exclusive)

Delilah Belle Hamlin on Staying Grounded, What's Next After Modeling

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Reveals Past Struggle With Anorexia

Related Gallery