Jada Pinkett Smith's two-part Red Table Talk special on R. Kelly is almost here.

The actress is dedicating two episodes of her Facebook Watch series to discussing the controversy surrounding R. Kelly, and in two new promos for the special, Pinkett Smith sits down with Kelly accuser Lisa Van Allen to hear her story.

"When he first told me he had never had a threesome, I felt like I needed to do that for him because we were together, and I was living with him, and I did it. And then he wanted another one and another one," Van Allen claims in the clip. "That's when it was like, 'Uh oh.'"

Van Allen also appeared in Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly, during which she alleged that the singer coerced her into having sex with him and a 14-year-old girl. She claimed that Kelly told her the other girl was 16 and alleged that she later found a sex tape that she claims featured her with Kelly and the other girl. Kelly has denied all allegations against him. In a Friday interview with CBS This Morning, Kelly's attorney, Steven Greenberg claimed that "there's absolutely no evidence [that] what they're saying is true."

"People need to remember that Lisa, you were a child on that tape. And I think people got that twisted, the idea that those were two minors," Pinkett Smith says in the Red Table Talk promo.

"I was 17. When I started noticing that he was a liar and a manipulator was when I started putting things together that didn't add up, like when I found out the girl was younger. And I'm like, 'Why would he do that?' Things like that are when I started really questioning him because the threesomes, even though I didn't want them, and I didn't like them, back then I would have done them. And I hate to say that," Van Allen continues. "I have a thing now that I say to young girls or girls in general, 'Love yourself first.' Because that was the problem. I was putting his feelings before mine. I didn't care that it bothered me. I didn't care that I cried and I was upset and I had to share someone I loved with other women. I wanted him to be happy."

In another clip, Van Allen responds to those questioning why she didn't go to the police with her claims against Kelly.

"He didn't want help. That's the thing. In the beginning, people say, 'Once you found out she was 14, why didn't you turn him in?' Because I loved him. I wanted to help him get better first because that's how we work as far as love goes. I'm not going to call the cops on someone that I love. I'm going to try to figure out how to help you, and what I can do to save you," she says. "And once I realized he couldn't be saved, he didn't want to be saved -- he would tell me things like, 'My mama told me if you love a man, you don't try to change him.' Things like that.... the older I got, the more it's like, 'Boy, that's some bull. You're just messed up.'"

Multiple women have come forward with allegations of abuse and predatory behavior against Kelly in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. Red Table Talk, which will post its Kelly episodes on Friday and Monday, aims to share alleged survivors' stories, as well as discuss the public's reaction to the controversy.

See more in the video below.

