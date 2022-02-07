Lisa Vanderpump Says She's 'On the Road to Recovery' After Horse Riding Accident
Lisa Vanderpump Talks ‘Pump Rules’ Evolution as Cast ‘Grows Up’ …
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
Lisa Vanderpump is on the mend. One week after TMZ reported that the 61-year-old Bravolebrity was hospitalized after being thrown off a horse, Vanderpump took to Instagram to give an update on her condition.
"Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!" Vanderpump wrote alongside pics of all the bouquets she received following the accident.
Vanderpump noted that she suffered four fractures in her leg and a badly bruised back, but is "on the road to recovery."
"I will be back in the saddle of life soon!" she concluded.
Following the accident, an eyewitness told TMZ that Vanderpump's horse at Los Angeles' Paddock Riding Club seemingly got spooked, reared up and bucked her off. Vanderpump landed on her back, the eyewitness said.
The outlet reported that Vanderpump was taken to the hospital via ambulance, with her husband, Ken Todd, following behind.
Shortly thereafter, Todd told TMZ about what he witnessed during the scary incident.
"When I saw her thrown off, I couldn't believe it. I was in shock. I ran over there and she was just on the floor," Todd said. "She knew that she had broken her leg straight away... She just said, 'I've broken my leg. I've broken my leg.'"
Todd, who said that it may have been Vanderpump's "last ride" on a horse, noted that it'll likely take his wife of nearly 40 years eight to 10 weeks to recover from the accident.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lisa Vanderpump Talks 'Pump Rules' Growing Up and Breaking the 4th Wall
Lisa Vanderpump Hopes 'Vanderpump Dogs' Swaps Puppy-gate for Purpose
Go Inside Lisa Vanderpump's Rescue on 'Vanderpump Dogs': Trailer!
Related Gallery