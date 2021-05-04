Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Little Mix is growing! Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she's pregnant on Tuesday, marking her first child with her fiancé, footballer Andre Gray.

The 29-year-old singer announced the news on Instagram with a trio of stunning shots from a pregnancy photo shoot she did with photographer Lucie Rox. One photos shows Gray and Pinnock beaming as he holds her around the shoulders while the other two feature the singer alone, artfully cradling her bump. Pinnock also tagged her stylists, Zack Tate and Jamie Mcfarland, who fashioned her in a gorgeous green skirt and strapless top, hairstylist Dionne Smith, and makeup artist Hila Karmand.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," Pinnock captioned the post. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"

Not surprisingly, Pinnock's group members ushered in a wave of love and good wishes, with Jade Thirlwall writing, "Love you so much 💚 look at this family 🥺😭💚💫." Perrie Edwards added: "I can't stop staring at these pictures. You're a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!" The singer's sister, Sairah Pinnock, also commented, "My baby sister is going to be a mummy 😭 can’t wait to share this amazing experience with you sis!"

Alongside Thirlwall and Edwards, celebs such as Kamille, Mabel, Stefflondon, Clara Amfo and Millie Bobby Brown also commented to share their love for the baby news.

The "Confetti" singer has been in a relationship with Gray since 2016 and they announced their engagement on May 29, the couple's fourth anniversary. Pinnock called Gray her "soul mate" in the announcement, writing: "Guys.. wtf has just happened. He bloody did it, and I said yes...I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more...I love you so much. My world is literally complete."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

