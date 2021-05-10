Congrats are in order for Perrie Edwards!

The 27-year-old Little Mix singer took to Instagram early Monday, revealing that she and soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, also 27, are expecting their first child together. To announce the news, Edwards shared two black-and-white pregnancy photos, one in which Oxlade-Chamberlain adorably cradled her baby bump.

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️," she captioned the post. "We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Oxlade-Chamberlain posted the same pics to his own page, writing, "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad ❤️ bring on the sleepless nights."

The happy news comes just one week after Edwards' bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, announced her pregnancy. The 29-year-old singer is expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," Pinnock captioned a series of snapshots from her own maternity shoot. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"

Pinnock was one of the first to congratulate Edwards on Monday, gushing in the comments section, "Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"Beaming for you both ♥️," added Jade Thirlwall. "I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x."

Rumors that Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain were dating first began in November 2016, a year after the Little Mix star and ex-fiancé Zayn Malik called off their two-year engagement. Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain eventually made their relationship Instagram official in February 2017 with a steamy pic of them locking lips in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Since then, they've shared plenty of pics of each other on social media, documenting date nights, romantic getaways, red carpet moments, holidays spent together and more.

