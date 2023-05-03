Matt Roloff is loving his newly engaged life with his fiancée, Caryn Chandler. The 61-year-old TLC star took to Instagram this week to share a series of recent photos, giving fans an update on his life.

"What a whirlwind month. I can’t believe April is already over. Life is wonderful but always moving sooo fast," the Little People, Big World star shared. "Today we celebrated Josia’s 1st birthday—- are you kidding me. Never mind April… where did the past year go??"

Josiah is the 1-year-old son of Matt's son, Zach Roloff. Zach and Matt have had an estranged relationship in recent years, but have reconnected thanks to little Josiah.

Noting that he's been "super busy" in his post, Matt also shared that he's "mostly just enjoying my engagement and time with Caryn!"

Sharing a pic from the couple's recent engagement last month, Matt added in the comments section, "You all kept telling me to 'put a ring on her.' So I did. 💍."

The couple announced their engagement on April 19 after six years together. They previously shared that they don't plan to tie the knot until 2024.

Caryn, whom the TLC star started dating in 2017, used to be an employee at the famed Roloff Farms before they began a relationship. Matt was previously married to Amy, who is also a fixture on the show. After nearly three decades of marriage, Amy filed for divorce from Matt in 2015. They share 32-year-old twin sons Jeremy and Zach, 29-year-old daughter Molly, and 26-year-old son Jacob.

Amy has since married Chris Marek, and the wedding took place at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. It was Matt's idea that they tie the knot at the farm, proving they've remained friendly since the split.

Meanwhile, Matt and Caryn's pending nuptials seems like a long time coming. ET spoke with the couple during a visit to the farm back in October, and Matt admitted the "next step" in their relationship is something they had been contemplating for some time.

When asked if they talk about taking their romance to the next level, Matt couldn't help but laugh and say, "All the time."

At the time, Caryn elaborated on what that plan might consist of.

"We have a plan that when all the stars align just right, we will both know it," she said. "So, we're trying to not feel pressured but we're totally committed to each other. And we do talk about our one-year plan, our two-year plan, our five-year play and so on."

