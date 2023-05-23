Tori and Zach Roloff have a dancing queen on their hands!

Over the weekend, the Little People, Big World stars marked a special milestone for their 3-year-old daughter, Lilah. Her first dance recital.

Tori shared the sweet moment with her followers on Instagram.

"UPDATE: SHE DID IT!!!!! 🎉🤍🩰 Today is a big day for Lilah Girl!! Today is her first dance recital! I have loved watching her find something she loves!! She has gained so much confidence because of dance and I’m forever grateful to her teacher and studio for helping her feel comfortable and safe!," the proud mom wrote.

"Who knows if she’ll go out on stage today, but either way I’m so proud of her and all she’s accomplished! Let’s go dance Lilah Bean! 🩰," she added.

Tori's post came with a series of pictures of Lilah dressed in a pink leotard and ruffled tutu combination, complete with a matching headband. In the pics, Lilah is all smiles as she shows off her outfit and a couple of dance poses for the camera.

Tori and Zach's house has been filled with big occasions and milestones. Last week, the happy parents celebrated their oldest son, Jackson's, sixth birthday. A week prior, their son, Josiah, turned one.

Tori and Zach's children are not only navigating their activities, but their differences. In April, Tori celebrated Jackson's success at a soccer game, but used the personal moment to share how, along with other children, he is recognizing that he is different.

"I feel like Jackson (and others) are starting to notice that something is different about him," the reality TV star wrote next to the post, before going on to express how other kids on the team were starting to ask why he was so small. While Tori admitted the kids weren't being mean, she said that it caused Jackson to question it as well. After giving her son a pep talk, Tori shared that he went on to score a goal.

"I love this kid so much, and pretty stoked my pep talk got him his first soccer goal! 😏," she wrote.

