Tori Roloff is one inspirational mama! On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star shared how she is addressing a life lesson with her and Zach Roloff's 6-year-old son, Jackson.

In a post shared on Instagram, Tori said that during a soccer game, other kids on the field questioned Jackson's size, and how that has started to impact him.

"I feel like Jackson (and others) are starting to notice that something is different about him," the reality TV star wrote next to the post.

"At Jackson’s first soccer game, the other team was asking why he was so small. Purely out of curiosity I believe-not bullying or being malicious-just curious. It stuck with him enough to tell me on the side line though. I told him 'that’s how God made you, now show them how fast you are!' He then proceeded to score a goal, and I can’t tell you how stoked we were," she wrote next to a picture of Jackson in his uniform and a video of him making the goal.

Jackson, along with his father, Zach, and his two younger siblings, Lilah, 3, and 11-month-old, Josiah, all have achondroplasia dwarfism. Tori -- whom Zach married in 2015 -- does not have dwarfism.

Tori added that Jackson is starting to notice the differences between him and his peers.

"He’s starting to notice that he’s different and that’s hard to cope with- however, I WANT him to know he’s different. But maybe not in the way he thinks he is," she wrote.

"Jackson I pray that you notice that you are different. That God has set you apart from all other people. I pray you’re different in how you see and love others. I pray that you’re different in the choices you make to keep God close to your heart. I pray you’re different in how you solve problems and arguments. I pray that you think differently about how the world works and adaptations that can be made. I pray you see your differences and use them to change the world. You are different, kid. Different than any kid I’ve ever met. You are one of a kind and I am so stinking proud to be your mom."

Tori ended her note with a sweet shout-out to her oldest son and his soccer highlight.

"I love this kid so much, and pretty stoked my pep talk got him his first soccer goal! 😏," she wrote.

Shortly after the birth of their youngest child, Tori and Zach spoke out about their third child having the same form of dwarfism as his family, and how it does not define him or any of their kids.

"He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia," Zach told Us Weekly of his youngest child.

"It’s so normal to us," Tori said of achondroplasia. "We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and… don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do."

Going forward, Zach said, he and Tori "will definitely be advocates for people with dwarfism 'cause of our kids."

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Roloff Hints at Her and Zach's 'Little People, Big World' Exit

'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Details 'Rough Day'

Tori and Zach Roloff Prepare for Son's Leg Surgery (Exclusive)

Zach and Tori Roloff Share Newborn Son's Achondroplasia Diagnosis

'Little People Big World' Star Zach Roloff Gives Health Update After Emergency Brain Surgery This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery