Zach and Tori Roloff's newborn son has achondroplasia. The Little People Big World stars recently revealed that their son, Josiah, whom they welcomed on April 30, has the same type of dwarfism that his dad and two older siblings -- Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2 -- have. Tori, who wed Zach in 2015, does not have dwarfism.

"He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia," Zach told Us Weekly of his youngest child.

"Just like I’m Tori, I have brown hair. I’m not a brunette -- like, that’s not how I would classify myself," Tori agreed.

Like Zach and his kids, his parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, also have achondroplasia.

"It’s so normal to us," Tori said of achondroplasia. "We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and… don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do."

Going forward, Zach said, he and Tori "will definitely be advocates for people with dwarfism 'cause of our kids."

When ET spoke with the couple earlier this month, they gushed about becoming a family of five.

"Going from one to two was way harder than going from two to three," Tori told ET. "I said it on social media. It's like Josiah's been here this whole time."

"It is," Zach agreed. "You're adding cars to the train now. He's just part of the program."

As for how their older kids are adjusting to their baby brother, Tori said, "They both try to pick him up. They bring his Binky. Lilah's really concerned that he has his diaper changed and [that] he's eating."

While Zach isn't sure if he wants to add a fourth child into the mix, Tori is open to the possibility. "It's harder to [say], 'We're done,' because [Josiah's] been so easy. I'm like, 'Oh, maybe we can do one more.'"

