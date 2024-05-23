Zach Roloff is candidly revealing the status of his relationship with his father, Matt Roloff.

On the latest episode of Raising Heights, hosted by Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, the Little People, Big World star answered a fan question about the status of his and Matt's relationship.

"Oh, it's not great," Zach said. "It's not like existent, I guess. The filming ended, you kinda give yourself some space and then the show airs six months later and it kinda brings up some old wounds."

Zach and Tori explained that the last season of LPBW was filmed over a year ago and watching it back brought back some memories that they just couldn't get away from. And the social media chatter didn't help.

Zach Roloff opens up about the status of his relationship with his father Matt Roloff. - TLC

"Dust is settled but nothing has been fixed and then stuff comes out on social media and you realize people are thinking the same thing," he said. "It's a bummer, because I thought we were kind of evening it out a little bit. But people are still in denial ... at all I didn't do anything wrong. In my mind it's a narcissism. So yeah, it's not great, idk more time may heal."

When it comes to repairing the relationship, Zach said that he doesn't believe that he or his family have done their best at working through the issues. However, he does believe that he has done what he could to keep "toxic relationships" at bay.

"There's times I could have done better in my mind," he explained. "Everyone has a toxic relationship in their life. Eventually, it's like, 'I'm repeating myself too much. I'm not about this.' I stepped away and then things are said on social media and it's nothing changed. So it's like no, I'm gonna raise my kids and do the best I can, if that's the way we're still thinking down there, nothing has changed, so why would we re-engage?"

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff announced their official departure from Little People, Big World in February. - TLC

He added, "I have to put my foot down."

One thing Zach and Tori wanted to clear the air about are the rumors that they are keeping their three children, Jackson, 7, Liliah, 4, and Josaih, 2, away from family.

"There's none of that going on," Zach said.

Zach appeared on the TLC series alongside his family, which includes parents Matt and Amy Roloff, and his siblings, twin brother Jeremy, sister Molly and younger brother Jacob, since its first season in 2006. After his siblings left the series, Zach and Tori continued their journey on the show.

The past few seasons have documented Zach's rocky relationship with Matt, after the family patriarch and his son couldn't come to terms with the price of the Roloff family farm -- which Zach was interested in purchasing. Zach and Tori eventually moved their family to Washington state.

In February, Zach and Tori revealed they would no longer continue on Little People, Big World. In April, the couple officially exited the series after 25 seasons during the finale. The status of a new season of Little People, Big World is unknown.

Earlier this week, ET spoke with Matt, who talked about his son's decision to leave the show.

"I am happy for them," he said. "I think that's a very, very difficult and powerful decision to step away and, you know, they got the three little kids and it's not for everyone. Zach knows better than anybody how difficult it is to raise the children in front of the camera with all of the scrutiny and all of the nitpicking. I'm super proud of Zach for making the decision for his family."

Matt hinted at his hope for a reconciliation with Zach, saying that "time heals all wounds."

RELATED CONTENT: