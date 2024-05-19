Tori and Zach Roloff's baby boy has a new look!

On Friday, the Little People, Big World star took to Instagram to share a picture of 2-year-old son Josiah's first haircut.

"Before—>After 🥹 The curls have left the chat. It was such a bitter sweet moment to see Josiah get his first haircut, but no regrets! Who knew he could get cuter! Thank you @courtneymckay123 !!! Your patience and kindness made this so fun!!! Love youuuu!," Tori wrote.

Tori's post began with a picture of Josiah smiling for the camera as his little blonde ringlets fall down the side on his ears. In the next photo, Josiah proudly shows off his big boy haircut, which is a shorter cut with a little part to the side.

In the comments, followers couldn't help but point out how much Josiah looks like his father and big brother, Jackson.

"He looks so much more like Jackson 😅," one user wrote.

"Omg with the short hair he's your husbands twin !!! So cute," another added.

"He looks so much like Zach!🥰," another said.

Tori's comments were also filled with various compliments for her and Zach's baby boy.

Josiah's new haircut comes after he celebrated his 2nd birthday last month. Tori took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a sweet post.

"Happy birthday to our sweet Josiah Luke. You are the most entertaining, silly, stubborn, sweet, loveable dude. The lord knew we needed you. He knew how much joy you'd bring to our lives every single day. You are ready to adventure and just need those little legs to catch up to everyone!!," she wrote. "You are the definition of a daddy's boy and can't see anyone else in the room when @zroloff07 is next to you. You put up with a lot of wrestling and hair styling from your siblings and let mom get cuddles in when they’re needed!"

She continued, "This birthday doesn't look the way I thought it would this year. Mom and dad are sick. Mom threw out her back. And the house is torn apart to finish repairing the broken pipe we had. But Si guy we love you so much bigger than today and we will celebrate properly ASAP. I love you Josiah! Happy birthday! 💙✌🏼."

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents of three children. - TLC

Tori and Zach, who have been married since 2015, are also parents of Jackson, 7, and Lilah, 4.

In April, the Raising Heights host and their three children officially ended their time on Little People, Big World after announcing their decision to step away from the series earlier this year.

RELATED CONTENT: