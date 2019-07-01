News

'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Announce She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Jeremy Roloff, Audrey Roloff
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Baby #2 is on the way!

On Monday, Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister!😍😭 We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family💗🙏🏻,” Audrey captioned a series of photos of them outdoors with their 1-year-old daughter and images from their sonogram.

In one image, little Ember Jean is riding on her father’s shoulder, while in another she is sitting between them for the photo shoot. In the third, her mother is holding her as she offers the camera a big wave.

View this post on Instagram

Baby #2 is coming in January!!!🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister!😍😭 We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family💗🙏🏻

A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on

Last July, ten months after their daughter was born, Jeremy and Audrey announced that they had made the difficult decision to leave Little People, Big World after 14 years on the air.

"A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride," Jeremy captioned another sweet family photo. "We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun."

View this post on Instagram

This is an announcement concerning Jeremy Roloff and his family specifically: After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.🙏🏼 We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically - the show must go on! That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to! Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. ❤️You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision. I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us;) You’ve provided us with a grand opportunity and for that we are forever grateful. *you can watch the video on my IGTV. Under the mercy, -Jeremy

A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on

In recent months, the couple have been on a book tour to promote their new book, A Love Letter Life, which explores the pair’s personal experience in relationships and dating, as well as pursuing true love.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Welcomes Third Child

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Are Leaving 'Little People, Big World' After 14 Years

'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Reacts to Son Jacob's Engagement

'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Welcome Baby Girl Ember Jean!

Related Gallery