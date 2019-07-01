Baby #2 is on the way!



On Monday, Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child.



“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister!😍😭 We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family💗🙏🏻,” Audrey captioned a series of photos of them outdoors with their 1-year-old daughter and images from their sonogram.



In one image, little Ember Jean is riding on her father’s shoulder, while in another she is sitting between them for the photo shoot. In the third, her mother is holding her as she offers the camera a big wave.

Last July, ten months after their daughter was born, Jeremy and Audrey announced that they had made the difficult decision to leave Little People, Big World after 14 years on the air.



"A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride," Jeremy captioned another sweet family photo. "We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun."

In recent months, the couple have been on a book tour to promote their new book, A Love Letter Life, which explores the pair’s personal experience in relationships and dating, as well as pursuing true love.

