It's round three of parenthood for Zach Roloff, who adjusts to life at home with baby Josiah in an exclusive sneak peek of next week's episode.
The Little People, Big World star welcomed his third child with Tori Roloff in last week's premiere episode. Now at home with the little one, it's time to decide who gets to meet him.
"Pretty much all of my immediate family has met Josiah now," Roloff says in the clip. "My mom, my dad, and my siblings, but we don't have plans for Caryn to meet Josiah."
Zach has been at odds with his father, Matt Roloff, for several years now after a dispute over Roloff Farms that led Zach and Tori to leave town with their children. Caryn, Matt's girlfriend, has been criticized for becoming overly involved in the father-son dispute.
"There still hasn't been any recognization from Caryn or my dad, like they still think they did nothing wrong," Zach continues in the clip. "My dad put her in a situation where it's like you got into a family business here where it's going to be different if someone rubs you the wrong way. I hold my dad responsible for that breakdown in the relationship."
"I can never deny Matt and Caryn," Tori says. "That they were amazing to us, that they helped us through many times. I mean, the kids loved them, but no matter what, when you have two adults and there's kids involved, and those two adults don't get along, well, the relationship with the kid is going to suffer."
Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.
