Matt Roloff is "back in action" but not before enduring a scary ordeal on what was supposed to be a "routine upper endoscopy."

The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Monday and shared a photo of himself looking into a camera and smiling while lying on a hospital bed and wearing his hospital gown. The 61-year-old explained in the caption that this all went down sometime last week.

"Last week was a bit rough," he wrote in his caption. "[I] went in for what I thought was a routine upper endoscopy to check out my esophagus."

Matt said that "when things didn't go as planned" the doctor told his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, there were "some complications."

"[T]urns out i have some unexpected twists n turns leading down to the stomac[h]. good news is … i didn’t need the computer chip and monitor installed ! scary news is more work to be done. worst news is i had to take a few days off working and lay low.. Back in action today!" he wrote.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, for an upper endoscopy a gastroenterologist uses a scope to view the inside of the esophagus, stomach and duodenum (upper part of the small intestine). The procedure is done to diagnose and treat acid reflux, stomach ulcers, celiac disease, gastrointestinal disorders and other digestive tract problems.

It's unclear what "more work" has to be done to Matt, but he appears to be taking the health update in stride and getting through it with support from fans.

"Never a fun ride to the hospital to only stay there— You’ll fly through the next visit though, too! Keep well buddy!" shared one fan in the comments section. "My hubby had to have the microchip and monitor. He hated it so that is a good thing you didn’t need it!! Feel better soon!!" another fan commented.

The health update comes less than a month after Matt shared an update about his life.

"What a whirlwind month. I can’t believe April is already over. Life is wonderful but always moving sooo fast," he shared. "Today we celebrated Josia’s 1st birthday—- are you kidding me. Never mind April… where did the past year go??"

Josiah is the 1-year-old son of Matt's son, Zach Roloff. Zach and Matt have had an estranged relationship in recent years, but have reconnected thanks to little Josiah.

Noting that he's been "super busy" in his post, Matt also shared that he's "mostly just enjoying my engagement and time with Caryn!"

RELATED CONTENT:

'Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff Gets Engaged to Caryn Chandler This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Matt Roloff Is 'Enjoying Engagement' With Fiancée Caryn Chandler

'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Engaged to Caryn Chandler

Matt Roloff Opens Up About Plans to Airbnb the Family Farm (Exclusive)

Related Gallery