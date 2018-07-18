Liv Tyler Addresses Rumors That She Once Dated Orlando Bloom

Liv Tyler is setting the record straight about her rumored romance with Orlando Bloom.

“All gossip!” the 41-year-old actress declared when a caller asked about the dating rumors during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “No, never ever, ever."

Further dispelling the rumors, Tyler added, "He’s one of my oldest friends, obviously. We grew up together and we were in The Lord of the Rings together, but never ever dated.”

Aside from being just friends, there was another reason the two never got together while co-starring in The Lord of the Ring movies.

“I was with Royce [Langdon] then, my first husband, and madly in love with him, so I wasn’t on the market,” she shared. Langdon and Tyler were married from 2003 to 2009.

That being said, the LOTR set wasn't all that innocent. "We all flirted," Tyler admitted. “...But no, I’ve never gone out with Orlando.”

While Tyler and Bloom were never a thing, the 41-year-old actor recently confessed that he was interested in another one of his LOTR co-stars: Cate Blanchett.

“I had such a crush. I had the biggest crush on you," Bloom admitted to Blanchett on The Late Late Show with James Cordenlast month.

The crush wasn’t mutual, but that may just be because the 49-year-old actress didn’t know who Bloom was for a large portion of her three weeks on set.

"I didn’t recognize you, because the first time I saw you, you had hair -- like Fabio hair and blue eyes," Blanchett recalled. "And then I just saw you -- who is this really cute guy out of drama school -- and I didn’t put two and two [together]."

Bloom chimed in, "And I was just walking around spying on her from the corner of the room -- in a non-creepy way."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star currently has his eye on someone else -- Katy Perry, his long-time on-again, off-again girlfriend.

"They know each other’s patterns and the communication between them has improved, so their relationship is thriving," a source exclusively told ET back in May of the couple, who recently enjoyed a date-night in London. "They are happier than they've ever been and feel in time they will be ready to be more public about their love for one another and can plan for a future."

The source continued: "They are talking about a future wedding, but they are taking it slow."

Here’s more on Bloom's real-life romance:

RELATED CONTENT:

Orlando Bloom Admits to Cate Blanchett That He Had a Crush on Her During 'Lord of the Rings' Filming

Kate Hudson Lets ‘Papa’ Steven Tyler Cradle Her Baby Bump After Going Glam With Pal Liv Tyler: Pics!

Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood Have Epic 'Lord of the Rings' Reunion With Co-Stars

Related Gallery