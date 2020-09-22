Liv Tyler Exits '9-1-1: Lone Star' Amid COVID-19 Travel Concerns

Liv Tyler is out at 9-1-1: Lone Star. The actress will not be returning to the Fox series for season 2, despite having a multiple-year deal.

ET has learned that Tyler's decision came as a result of concerns regarding family and travel during the pandemic. The actress lives in London with her family and had been commuting to Los Angeles to shoot season 1 of 911: Lone Star. As Deadline first reported, given the pandemic and concerns for travel, moving forward on the series was not possible for Tyler.

"What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler's stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star," co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear told ET in a statement. "We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return."

While production did not plan for Tyler's departure, her absence will be filled by a new series regular, Gina Torres, who will play a new character. Torres will play Tommy Vega, a paramedic captain who re-enters the workplace after her family is impacted by financial issues stemming from the global pandemic. The actress' casting in the Rob Lowe-led series was announced in September.

Filming on season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star is tentatively set to begin on Oct. 12, while new episodes are expected to debut next year.

