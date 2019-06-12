Harlots is as dramatic as it gets in 18th-century Georgian London!

In ET's exclusive first trailer at season three, Liv Tyler makes a return as Lady Fitz, stirring things up for the Wells family fortune. The scene is set by Lady Fitz (Tyler), getting dressed in a richly decorated gown that perfectly encapsulates the Georgian period. "Few in our circle see the world as we do," she says in the dramatic trailer.

The upcoming season brings new foes for the women of Soho: the Pincher brothers. This is the first look at Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen in the role of Isaac Pincher. The Hamilton actor Ash Hunter will be playing his brother, Hal Pincher. Charlotte Wells (Jessica Brown Findlay) will be competing for influence in the London prostitution scene against these new pimps in town who are driven by wealth.

"Your presence will cause scandal," Isaac threatens in the clip.

To recap, season two left off with Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) arrested and sent to America, while long-time rival, Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), was vanquished to a mental institution in Bedlam.

Picking up where the Wells family left off in the newest season, the series continues to follow the eldest Wells sister, Charlotte, as she was left in charge of the lucrative family brothel.

"Girls come to me from the street, I offer them income and safety," Charlotte says in the trailer, to which Lydia, responds, "You offer charity to whores."

ET spoke with Brown Findlay in 2017, who expressed her excitement at the time about playing the strong, complex Charlotte.

"A lot of my mates who've watched it have been really surprised and excited about the angle it's taken and, you know, are really excited about what it's saying, what it stands for," she explained. "So they're desperate to know more."

Season three of Harlot launches Wednesday, July 10 on Hulu.

