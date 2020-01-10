'Lizzie McGuire' Creator Exits Reboot After 2 Episodes

The Lizzie McGuire reboot is searching for a new showrunner.

Terri Minsky, the creator of the original show who was set to run the Disney+ reboot, has exited the project after filming two episodes. Production is currently paused as the search for a new showrunner gets underway.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," a Disney spokesperson tells ET. "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series."

As previously revealed, Hilary Duff will reprise her role Lizzie, a millennial navigating life in New York City. The character is on the cusp of her 30th birthday, working her dream job as the apprentice to a top designer and dating her dream man. She also still has 13-year-old Lizzie blabbering around in her head.

Following the revival announcement, Duff told ET that the whole thing "feels very surreal," later teasing a bit of the plot of the new show.

"She has gained a lot of confidence and she has a really cool career," Duff said. "She's still going to be faced with challenging things, where, in middle school, those challenging things seemed simple and funny but relatable at the time. Now, in your 30s, it's gonna be the same way but slightly heavier. [She'll have] slightly bigger things to deal with."

"I think it's really gonna be fun to go on the journey with her at 30," she added. "It's the same Lizzie, but as an adult."

In addition to Duff, original cast members Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie's mother, Jo, father Sam and brother Matt McGuire, respectively, have signed up to reprise their roles. Additionally, Adam Lamberg, who played Lizzie's beloved best friend-turned-love interest, David "Gordo" Green, is also set to return in a recurring role.

