Lizzie McGuire is going to have her family by her side.

Original cast members Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie's mother Jo, father Sam and brother Matt McGuire, are officially joining Hilary Duff in the upcoming Disney+ revival series, the streaming service announced Thursday.

In the first photo from set, Duff happily holds up the script for the first episode, as she happily poses for the cameras with her onscreen family.

The cast is set to reunite for the first time in 15 years this week for a read-through of the first episode, appropriately titled "13 Going on 30."

In the new Lizzie McGuire series from original series creator Terri Minsky, Lizzie is a millennial navigating life in New York City. She is on the cusp of her 30th birthday, working her dream job as the apprentice to a top designer, dating her dream man (possibly engaged!) and living in a picturesque Brooklyn apartment -- but things aren't as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” said Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing at Disney+. “With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

"Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake," said Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer at Disney Channels Worldwide. "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."

It is currently unclear whether Lalaine and Adam Lamberg will return as Lizzie's best friends, Miranda and Gordo, and when the Disney+ series will debut.

Duff played the titular middle schooler -- and voiced her animated alter ego -- when the show aired for two seasons on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, and again in the 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. All 65 episodes of the original series will be made available to stream on Disney+, which officially launches Nov. 12.

"It feels very surreal, to be honest. I've been living with this information for a few months now, so it's been very hard to even contain my excitement," Duff told ET on the D23 red carpet in August after making the series announcement. "She's such a big part of me and my life, and now she's 30, and I feel like I'm going to have to learn some of her quirky faces again. But I'm excited!"

"I've been a big part of the process with Terri Minsky and the creative process of where [Lizzie's] been and where she's going and, really, it's a dream come true," she said, confirming that Lizzie is "not a mom" in the new Disney+ series.

Asked at the time whether Lizzie's closest pals would return for the new series, she played coy. "The chances are high! I can't tell you too much, but I think that people are going to be very surprised and excited," Duff teased, sharing that a remix of the official theme song, "What Dreams Are Made Of" is likely. "The possibilities are endless!"

