Hilary Duff Finally Shows Her Kids 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie'

Luca and Banks, meet Lizzie McGuire!

Hilary Duff's children watched The Lizzie McGuire Movie on Sunday, and quickly learned what dreams are made of. The actress' fiance, Matthew Koma, shared the sweet video to his Instagram Story, featuring a mesmerized 7-year-old Luca, while an equally dazzled 11-month-old Banks watches the movie right next to him. Duff can't help but giggle in the clip as her character, Lizzie, lip syncs to "The Tide Is High" during the movie's opening credits. The film was released in 2003.

"Family viewing of Lizzie McGuire movie," Koma captioned the adorable video, which Duff reposted on her own Instagram.

Hilary Duff watching The Lizzie McGuire Movie with her boyfriend and 2 kids 😭 pic.twitter.com/7J6Kc3fqWw — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) September 29, 2019

The family's Sunday movie screening comes one day after Duff celebrated her 32nd birthday with an epic bash held at her and Koma's home. The Younger star's greatest wish came true when Koma arranged to have a monkey visit the party. See the cute pics below:

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Duff will be reprising her role as Lizzie McGuire in Disney+'s upcoming revival series, 15 years after she said goodbye to the character.

While speaking with ET at the D23 red carpet in August, Duff opened up about the "surreal" feeling returning to the role that made her a star -- and revealed that Luca was a bit of a Lizzie fan.

"He's seen some clips on YouTube, and I think he's getting into it," she said, admitting "he's still a little young" and very into Marvel these days.

"I don't think I could even tell him that I'm here, if I took pictures with all of these Marvel stars," she added. "But he thinks I'm pretty cool and I think he likes seeing me at an age closer to him."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilary Duff Reveals Lizzie McGuire Is Engaged in Upcoming Reboot -- But It's Not to Gordo

Hilary Duff Says Returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Is 'Surreal' (Exclusive)

'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Series With Hilary Duff Is Coming to Disney+

Related Gallery