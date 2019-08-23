Hey now, hey now: A whole new generation is about to meet Lizzie McGuire.

Hilary Duff is officially reprising one of her most beloved roles, making a surprise appearance during the Disney+ presentation at D23 Expo on Friday to announce that she will play Lizzie once again in a new revival series for Disney's streaming service.

"Just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and grew up with her, Lizzie also grew up," Duff said onstage. "She is older, she is wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is exciting. She has her dream job. She has the perfect life right now.

In the new Lizzie McGuire series, from the original series creator Terri Minsky, Lizzie is a millennial navigating life in New York City. She is on the cusp of her 30th birthday. She's working her dream job as apprentice to a designer and has her dream man. But she also still has 13-year-old Lizzie blabbering around in her head.

Duff played the titular middle schooler -- and voiced her animated alter ego -- when the show aired for two seasons on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, and again in the 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The series followed 13-year-old Lizzie as she navigated friends (like her besties, Miranda and Gordo), family (including younger brother Matt) and teen issues, such as first loves. Lizzie's animated self would pop up to express her inner thoughts and feelings.

All 65 episodes of the original series will be made available to stream on Disney+, which officially launches Nov. 12.

Duff, who currently stars on TV Land's Younger, confirmed to ET last year that there have been "some conversations" about a Lizzie McGuire revival, saying at the time, "It's definitely not a go."

Still, the 31-year-old actress admitted the chance to get to play Lizzie again would be a nice full-circle moment for her career. "I mean, I love her so much," Duff said at the time. "I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing."

Fifteen years after Lizzie McGuire wrapped, Duff has two kids of her own, 7-year-old son Luca and 10-month-old daughter Banks. When she last spoke with ET about the chances of a revival, Duff said she didn't believe Lizzie would be a mom. At least, not yet.

"I don't think she's a mom yet," she teased. "But she might be getting there soon."

