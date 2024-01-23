As former Lizzie McGuire writer Jonathan Hurwitz continues "coming clean" in his series of TikToks about the previously canceled Disney+ reboot of the beloved original show, fans are hungry to learn more.

Hurwitz previously shared the fates of Lizzie (Hilary Duff), Gordo (Adam Lamberg), and even hottie Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder), but many fans were curious about Lizzie's longtime bestie, Miranda (Lalaine).

"We didn't want fans of the original to feel like we abandoned that Lizzie-Miranda relationship so we were absolutely planning a storyline for her, of course," Hurwitz shared of Miranda in his newest TikTok installment. "We talked a lot about adult Miranda and her being a musician was part of the discussion, so someone who was on tour with a band. Her being queer was also part of the discussion, so you likely would have met the woman that she was in a relationship with. As for Lalaine's involvement, I really don't know if casting ever reached out to her. All I do know is that her manager and I happened to be at the same event and he came up to me and said that Lalaine was open to being involved, so I'm hopeful that we could have had her be involved."

Robert Mora/Getty Images

Hurwitz also shared more details on how Lizzie and Gordo went from being friends-turned-lovers in the original show to platonic pals in the reboot.

"It just felt more realistic to us that they drift a little bit as they got older, and now they're reconnecting as they're going through these major life changes," he explained.

Hurwitz previously shared that Lizzie and Gordo lost touch, but that when they reconnected in the reboot, Gordo was happily engaged and expecting a baby while Lizzie was newly single after a failed relationship.

He added in the new clip that Gordo gave more insight into their short-lived romance after 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

L. Cohen/WireImage

"In episode 2, we actually had a line from Gordo to Lizzie about them dating on the flight home from Italy before Lizzie dumped him at baggage claim," Hurwitz shared, referencing the school trip to Italy where Lizzie and Gordo first kissed.

A few other minor details Hurwitz shared regarding the reboot included Lizzie going by "Elizabeth" while working as an interior designer in New York, calling it a "professional rebrand."

He also revealed that Lizzie's dad, Sam McGuire (Robert Carradine), had a "minor heart attack" that the family never told her about while she was away.

And when it comes to former mean girl Kate Sanders (Ashlie Brillault), Hurwitz wasn't sure if the original actress would have been included in the reboot.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

"The actress that played her, I believe she's an attorney, which was brought up in the room and I don't believe she's in the acting game anymore, so we weren't planning a storyline for her," he revealed. "I think had she maybe been open to doing it, we could have found a small way to do a cameo."

Lizzie McGuire ran for two seasons from 2001 to 2004 on the Disney Channel. The highly anticipated reboot filmed the first two episodes in early 2020 before Disney canceled the show due to reported issues with the content.

In 2022, Duff told Women's Health of the failed reboot, "She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things. She didn't need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think [the network] got spooked."

