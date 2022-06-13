Lizzo Changes 'Derogatory' Lyric In Her New Song 'GRRRLS' Following Backlash
Lizzo and Her Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Their Red Carpet Debut!
Prince William and Kate Middleton Go Hollywood Glam at ‘Top Gun:…
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Leaving Kensington Pal…
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
Inside Britney Spears’ Fairytale Wedding: Party Secrets, Dress D…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry KISS During Polo Tournament
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Dead at 19
Sharon Osbourne Cries Over Husband Ozzy's Parkinson's Disease Di…
'Little People, Big World': Zach and Tori Disappoint Amy Roloff …
Why Paris Jackson Says She’s the ‘Happiest’ She’s Ever Been (Exc…
Rebel Wilson Confirms Romance With Ramona Agruma
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Calls Fame After Defamation…
Johnny Depp's Lawyers Hint He Might Not Take Amber Heard's Payout
John Stamos Channels Bob Saget's Signature Humor in Touching Fun…
Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Watching 'Uncomfortable' Tristan Thom…
Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker…
Julianne Hough on Life in NYC Following Divorce From Brooks Laich
Amber Heard Tears Up in First Interview Following Johnny Depp Tr…
Lizzo is changing a line in her new song, "GRRRLS," after facing backlash for a lyric that some listeners called an "ableist slur." Fans took to social media following the release of the track to call out the singer for her use of the word "spaz" in the song's opening verse, calling it a derogatory term.
"Hold my bag, b***h/ Hold my bag/ Do you see this s**t?/ I’m a spaz/ I’m about to knock somebody out/ Yo, where my best friend?/ She the only one I know to talk me off the deep end," Lizzo sings.
"Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better," a disappointed listener tweeted.
While another wrote, "Hey @lizzo please remove the word 'spaz' from your new song because it’s a slur and really offensive to the disabled community,” one wrote, signing off, "From a disappointed fan."
Lizzo responded in a post shared to Instagram Monday, nothing that she not only changed the lyric, but that she "never" wants to promote derogatory language in her music.
"It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my song 'GRRRLS.' Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I've had hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally.)" the "Good as Hell" singer stated before revealing that a new version of "GRRRLS" has been released.
She continued, "I'm proud to say there's a new version of 'GRRRLS' with a lyric change. This is a result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being a part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo."
Lizzo first unveiled her new single, "Grrrls" on Friday, June 10.
For more on the singer, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
New Music Releases June 10: BTS, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Robert Pattinson and More
Lizzo and Her Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Red Carpet Debut
Watch Blake Shelton Attempt a Lizzo TikTok Challenge
Related Gallery