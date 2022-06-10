New Music Releases June 10: BTS, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Robert Pattinson and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with a ton of new tunes.
BTS thrilled their ARMY of fans with the release of their latest album, Proof, featuring new single "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)." Kelly Clarkson dropped her long-awaited first collection of KELLYOKE covers. Lizzo followed up her mega-viral "About Damn Time" with a buzzy new single, "Grrrls." And Austin Butler's cover of Elvis Presley's "Trouble" was officially released ahead of the upcoming Elvis biopic.
Marshmello and Khalid teamed up again, releasing the new track, "Numb," while Rae Sremmurd dropped "Denial," their first song together in four years. Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage joined Pharrell Williams on "Cash In, Cash Out." And two fan-favorite country performers from The Voice season 21, Clint Sherman and Carson Peters, reunited on a heartfelt new track, "Happy to Drive."
Plus, new music from Halsey, Kid Cudi, Demi Lovato, Sebastián Yatra, and also, Robert Pattinson....apparently?
Friday also kicks off a big weekend for country music, thanks to Carrie Underwood's new album release and the return of Spotify House, a four-day country event in Nashville, featuring a lineup of top country stars and emerging artists, which will continue throughout the weekend at Blake Shelton Opry Entertainment Group’s Ole Red.
The first night of music at Spotify House features appearances by Darius Rucker, Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde and many more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Proof - BTS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cash In Cash Out" - Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator & 21 Savage
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Grrrls" - Lizzo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Trouble" - Austin Butler
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"So Good" - Halsey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Last I Think of You" - Robert Pattinson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Do What I Want" - Kid Cudi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"TV" - Sebastián Yatra
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
KELLYOKE - Kelly Clarkson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Denial" - Rae Sremmurd
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"SKIN OF MY TEETH" - Demi Lovato
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Numb" - Marshmello x Khalid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Denim & Rhinestones - Carrie Underwood
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Something Loud" - Jimmy Eat World
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"DANÇARINA [Remix]" - Anitta, Pedro Sampaio, Dadju feat. Nicky Jam & MC Pedrinho
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"OH MY LORD" - Arizona Zervas feat. 24kGoldn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The One" - Coi Leray
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fall" - Big Time Rush
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Never Gonna Be Alone" - Jacob Collier feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Always Dream - Dímelo Flow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Betty (Get Money)" - Yung Gravy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Happy to Drive" - Clint Sherman feat. Carson Peters
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"go" - Cat Burns feat. Sam Smith
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Poison Blood" - Darren Hayes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
ENR - Alex Rose
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"TURN IT UP" - Cochise
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
a letter to me - Dixie D’Amelio
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Only You" - Eddie Benjamin feat. Alessia Cara
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Island of the Sun - Winona Oak
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Perfectly Imperfect" - MOD SUN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sway" - Fitz and the Tantrums
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Heartbeat" - The Midnight
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Perro Mujeriego" - Nacho
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Wolf" - Whiskey Myers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
CUTiE - BETWEEN FRIENDS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
off the grid - Yot Club
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Joy In The Morning" - Tauren Wells
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Girls" - Justus Bennetts
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Sonder - The Wrecks
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"newdemo" - Soccer Mommy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Superglue" - Mia Rodriguez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hollywood" - 12AM
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"High and Dry" - Andrew Combs
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"When I Get Home" - King Calaway
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"comeonback" - Medium Build
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"goodbye & thank u" - Kira Kosarin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Danger" - Mat Kerekes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"LIVIN" - Lewis Brice
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Reasons to Live" - Pale Waves
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"No One Will Ever Love You" - Hevenshe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dirt Road DNA" - Christian Parker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Can't Catch My Heart" - Taryn Papa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Old Her" - YDE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Just Me" - Gillian Smith
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
