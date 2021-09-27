'The Voice': Country Singer Carson Peters Gets a 4-Chair Turn -- But Is Blake Shelton a Sure Thing?
‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Make Her Debut
Blake Shelton Reacts to Rumors Ariana Grande Is Replacing Him on…
Watch Ariana Grande’s Fellow 'Voice' Coaches Gush Over Her Talent
Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'Voice' Set While Blake S…
Ariana Grande Makes Her Debut on ‘The Voice’ in New Promo, Tom H…
‘The Voice’ Coaches Joke Ariana Grande Is a ‘Threat,’ Tyra Banks…
Kelly Clarkson’s Son Remington Interrupts Chris Martin Mid-Perfo…
‘The Voice’ Coaches Call Newcomer Ariana Grande a ‘Threat’
Watch Lil Nas X Give Birth to His Debut Album ‘Montero’
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Marries Francie Frane
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
‘The Real's Jeannie Mai Expecting First Child With Husband Jeezy
North West Trolls Kim Kardashian for Her Instagram Voice
Ashanti Reflects on 20th Anniversary of Her Industry Debut (Excl…
‘The View's Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro React After COVID-19 Te…
‘DWTS’: Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Live S…
Watch Shakira and Her Sons' Pancake Fail on TikTok
'90 Day Fiancé': Watch Evelin's Sisters Make Corey Eat Bull Peni…
Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting, Kylie Jenner ‘Super Excited’ For…
When a young country star got a four-chair turn on The Voice, you know the competition was going to be fierce!
In Monday's Blind Auditions, 17-year-old Carson Peters wowed the coaches with his cover of Don Williams' "Tulsa Time," and the coaches prepared themselves for a battle with Blake Shelton to land the young singer from Piney Flats, Tennessee.
"I heard a lot of Oklahoma references in that song," John Legend began, noting that he was the first to turn his chair. "You might have an interest in being with a coach from that state..."
"Or from the better one below it," Texas native Kelly Clarkson chimed in.
Carson told the coaches that his biggest musical passion is bluegrass and he also plays the fiddle. "My chances are getting better and better," John joked. "I'm a very fiddle-friendly coach."
While first-time coach Ariana Grande has been the one to watch so far during the season 21 Blind Auditions, she seemed certain that she has no chance with Carson.
"I have no one on my team that is a country artist, but I am well aware that is not what you're choosing," she told the young singer with a laugh. "So I'm just going to say that you're amazing."
When it comes to his turn, Blake actually decided to forgo his usual jokes and get down to business. "There's a lot of paths that you can take," he told Carson of his musical influences in the country and bluegrass genre. "What we gotta figure out is, which one best represents who you are. Let's not mess around with what this opportunity is for you."
Watch the full audition below:
Ultimately, Carson went with his roots and "based on the knowledge of the music," he decided to join Team Blake.
"Hats off to John, Ariana and even Kelly, but what's sad and funny is the fact that they thought they had a chance," the country star gloated.
Blake's dominance with The Voice's country singers -- and his playful rivalry with Kelly -- led to a hilarious moment during Tuesday's Blinds, when Ariana and John decided to walk off stage when they couldn't get a word in between Blake and Kelly's bickering over country singer Lana Scott.
"Do you wanna get a snack, actually?" Ari asked John while Blake continued to wax poetic about his multiple Voice victories.
The pair headed backstage to munch on some popcorn before ultimately returning. "I feel like John and I are like parents on a vacation or a field trip," Ari mused. "And they're just like, fighting over toys and stuff."
See the fun moment in the video below. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Season 21 Team Rosters: Watch All of the Blind Auditions!
'The Voice': Ariana and John Walk Off During Blake and Kelly's Fight
'The Voice': Ariana Grande Is Blown Away By 4-Chair Turn Gymani Singing Her Song 'POV'