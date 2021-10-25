The Voice season 21 Knockouts are underway and the coaches are here to win!

Following the Blind Auditions and Battle Rounds, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and new coach Ariana Grande are taking their teams to the Knockouts, pairing up their powerful performers for individual performances this time -- artist's choice -- and making the tough decisions about who gets to move on to the live shows and who's going home.

During the Knockouts, each coach has one steal that they can use to their advantage, to swipe an eliminated singer from another team. They'll also have help in rehearsals from the season 21 Mega Mentor: Ed Sheeran!

ET caught up with the Voice coaches at their preseason press conference, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

Follow along with the results of the Knockouts below to keep track of your favorite singers as they head towards the live shows!

TEAM BLAKE

Wendy Moten

WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round

Libianca

WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round

Peedy Chavis

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

Lana Scott (saved during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

Carson Peters

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

Berritt Haynes

To say it’s an honor to have you on Team Blake would be the understatement of the century! Damn proud of you Berritt! #TeamBlake#TheVoicepic.twitter.com/F90AVegHlX — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 29, 2021

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

ELIMINATED:

The Joy Reunion - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Tommy Edwards - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Clint Sherman - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Let’s go win this thing for your brown eyed girl Clint! #TeamBlake#TheVoicepic.twitter.com/1KkYzO5QUt — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 29, 2021

Kaitlyn Velez - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Jonathan Mouton - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockouts

Hailey Green - eliminated during Knockouts

TEAM ARIANA

Raquel Trinidad

WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round

Holly Forbes (stolen during Knockouts)

WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round

Bella DeNapoli (saved during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

David Vogel

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

Katherine Ann Mohler

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

Jim and Sasha Allen

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

Manny Keith (stolen during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

Ryleigh Plank

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

ELIMINATED:

Chavon Rodgers - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Vaughn Mugol - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Sophia Bromberg - eliminated during Battle Rounds

KCK3 - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM LEGEND

Joshua Vacanti

WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round

Samuel Harness

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

Jershika Maple (stolen during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

Brittany Bree

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

Samara Brown (saved during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

Shadale

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

Paris Winningham

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

ELIMINATED:

KJ Jennings - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Keilah Grace - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Jack Rogan - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Janora Brown - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Sabrina Dias - eliminated during Knockouts

So excited to work with an artist who sings in different languages! Welcome @sabrinadiasmusi#TeamLegend#TheVoicepic.twitter.com/A96w2AuZWh — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 5, 2021

TEAM KELLY

Gymani

WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round

Girl Named Tom

WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round

Katie Rae (stolen during Knockouts)

WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round

Jeremy Rosado

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

Xavier Cornell

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

Hailey Mia (stolen during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

The Cunningham Sisters

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

ELIMINATED:

Carolina Alonso - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Wyatt Michael - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Aaron Hines - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Parker McKay - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Kinsey Rose - saved during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockouts

The Voiceairs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

