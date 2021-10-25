TV

'The Voice' Season 21 Teams: Watch All of the Knockout Performances!

By Meredith B. Kile‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
04:26

‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Drop the Mic on Blake Shelton

02:38

Ariana Grande Says She 'Stans' Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in…

03:58

'The Voice' Contestant Makes Ariana Grande Emotional

03:43

Ariana Grande Does Celine Dion Impression on 'The Voice'

03:54

‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Gets Emotional Over Two Singers

02:01

Kelly Clarkson Wins Montana Ranch in Divorce Battle With Brandon…

03:31

BIA on Getting Nicki Minaj and Rihanna’s Stamp of Approval (Excl…

23:52

Kelly Clarkson Awarded $10M Ranch Amid Divorce, Explosive ‘RHOBH…

02:18

Watch Chris Martin Dedicate 'My Universe' to Dakota Johnson

24:08

Dwayne Johnson on Possibility of a Presidential Run, Zendaya Gus…

23:55

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged, Adele to Sit …

03:01

‘The Addams Family’: Watch Christina Ricci and Raul Julia in Rar…

01:40

H.E.R. Reacts to Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Likely Ending S…

03:05

Britney Spears' Dad Responds to Conservatorship Suspension

24:14

Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Hearing Preview, Jesse Palmer Na…

07:32

Britney Spears’ Attorney Mathew Rosengart Explains Jamie Spears’…

03:16

Britney Spears' Father Jamie Suspended as Conservator After Bomb…

02:19

Britney Spears' Dad Suspended From Conservatorship: What's Next?

01:42

Veterans & Their Caretakers Get Ultimate Comic Book Treatment in…

The Voice season 21 Knockouts are underway and the coaches are here to win!

Following the Blind Auditions and Battle Rounds, Kelly ClarksonJohn LegendBlake Shelton, and new coach Ariana Grande are taking their teams to the Knockouts, pairing up their powerful performers for individual performances this time -- artist's choice -- and making the tough decisions about who gets to move on to the live shows and who's going home. 

During the Knockouts, each coach has one steal that they can use to their advantage, to swipe an eliminated singer from another team. They'll also have help in rehearsals from the season 21 Mega Mentor: Ed Sheeran!

ET caught up with the Voice coaches at their preseason press conference, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Make Her Debut

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Make Her Debut

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

Follow along with the results of the Knockouts below to keep track of your favorite singers as they head towards the live shows!

TEAM BLAKE

Wendy Moten

WATCH MORE: Blind AuditionBattle Round

Libianca

WATCH MORE: Blind AuditionBattle Round

 

Peedy Chavis

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

Lana Scott (saved during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE: Battle Round 

Carson Peters

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

Berritt Haynes

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

ELIMINATED:

The Joy Reunion - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Tommy Edwards - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Clint Sherman - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Kaitlyn Velez - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Jonathan Mouton - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockouts

Hailey Green - eliminated during Knockouts

TEAM ARIANA

Raquel Trinidad

WATCH MORE: Blind AuditionBattle Round

Holly Forbes (stolen during Knockouts)

WATCH MORE: Blind AuditionBattle Round

 

Bella DeNapoli (saved during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE:Battle Round

David Vogel

WATCH MORE:Battle Round 

Katherine Ann Mohler

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

Jim and Sasha Allen 

WATCH MORE:Battle Round 

Manny Keith (stolen during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE:Battle Round 

Ryleigh Plank

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

ELIMINATED:

Chavon Rodgers - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Vaughn Mugol - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Sophia Bromberg - eliminated during Battle Rounds

KCK3 - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM LEGEND

Joshua Vacanti

WATCH MORE: Blind AuditionBattle Round

Samuel Harness

WATCH MORE:Battle Round  

Jershika Maple (stolen during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE: Battle Round  

Brittany Bree

WATCH MORE:Battle Round 

Samara Brown (saved during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE:Battle Round  

Shadale

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

Paris Winningham

WATCH MORE: Battle Round 

ELIMINATED:

KJ Jennings - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Keilah Grace - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Jack Rogan - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Janora Brown - eliminated during Battle Rounds 

Sabrina Dias - eliminated during Knockouts

TEAM KELLY

Gymani

WATCH MORE: Blind AuditionBattle Round 

Girl Named Tom

WATCH MORE: Blind AuditionBattle Round

Katie Rae (stolen during Knockouts)

WATCH MORE: Blind AuditionBattle Round

Jeremy Rosado

WATCH MORE: Battle Round 

Xavier Cornell

WATCH MORE:Battle Round 

Hailey Mia (stolen during Battle Rounds)

WATCH MORE:Battle Round 

The Cunningham Sisters

WATCH MORE: Battle Round

ELIMINATED:

Carolina Alonso - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Wyatt Michael - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Aaron Hines - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Parker McKay - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Kinsey Rose - saved during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockouts

The Voiceairs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Celine Dion Impression

Ariana Grande Says She Stans Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in 'The Voice' Bloopers

'The Voice' Coaches Kick Off Season 21 With a Show-Stopping Performance

Related Gallery