The Voice season 21 Knockouts are underway and the coaches are here to win!
Following the Blind Auditions and Battle Rounds, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and new coach Ariana Grande are taking their teams to the Knockouts, pairing up their powerful performers for individual performances this time -- artist's choice -- and making the tough decisions about who gets to move on to the live shows and who's going home.
During the Knockouts, each coach has one steal that they can use to their advantage, to swipe an eliminated singer from another team. They'll also have help in rehearsals from the season 21 Mega Mentor: Ed Sheeran!
ET caught up with the Voice coaches at their preseason press conference, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.
"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."
"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."
"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."
As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.
"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."
Follow along with the results of the Knockouts below to keep track of your favorite singers as they head towards the live shows!
TEAM BLAKE
Wendy Moten
WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round
Libianca
WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round
Peedy Chavis
WATCH MORE: Battle Round
Lana Scott (saved during Battle Rounds)
WATCH MORE: Battle Round
Carson Peters
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
Berritt Haynes
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
ELIMINATED:
The Joy Reunion - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Tommy Edwards - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Clint Sherman - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Kaitlyn Velez - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Jonathan Mouton - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockouts
Hailey Green - eliminated during Knockouts
TEAM ARIANA
Raquel Trinidad
WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round
Holly Forbes (stolen during Knockouts)
WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round
Bella DeNapoli (saved during Battle Rounds)
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
David Vogel
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
Katherine Ann Mohler
WATCH MORE: Battle Round
Jim and Sasha Allen
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
Manny Keith (stolen during Battle Rounds)
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
Ryleigh Plank
WATCH MORE: Battle Round
ELIMINATED:
Chavon Rodgers - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Vaughn Mugol - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Sophia Bromberg - eliminated during Battle Rounds
KCK3 - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM LEGEND
Joshua Vacanti
WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round
Samuel Harness
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
Jershika Maple (stolen during Battle Rounds)
WATCH MORE: Battle Round
Brittany Bree
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
Samara Brown (saved during Battle Rounds)
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
Shadale
WATCH MORE: Battle Round
Paris Winningham
WATCH MORE: Battle Round
ELIMINATED:
KJ Jennings - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Keilah Grace - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Jack Rogan - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Janora Brown - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Sabrina Dias - eliminated during Knockouts
TEAM KELLY
Gymani
WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round
Girl Named Tom
WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round
Katie Rae (stolen during Knockouts)
WATCH MORE: Blind Audition / Battle Round
Jeremy Rosado
WATCH MORE: Battle Round
Xavier Cornell
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
Hailey Mia (stolen during Battle Rounds)
WATCH MORE:Battle Round
The Cunningham Sisters
WATCH MORE: Battle Round
ELIMINATED:
Carolina Alonso - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Wyatt Michael - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Aaron Hines - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Parker McKay - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Kinsey Rose - saved during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockouts
The Voiceairs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.
