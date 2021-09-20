The coaches of The Voice opened season 21 in epic fashion on Monday, with a show-stopping musical mashup!

Before any chairs were turned for the first Blind Auditions of the season, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton took the stage to remind fans that they've got the talent necessary to coach the next Voice champion.

John and Blake kicked things off, showcasing their vocal chops on Sam & Dave's soul classic, "Hold On, I'm Coming," before Ariana and Kelly brought the house down by blending in Aretha Franklin's "Respect," complete with killer harmonies and some incredible vocal runs.

Watch the full performance below!

ET spoke with the coaches during their season 21 press conference ahead of Monday's premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 21 in the video below!

