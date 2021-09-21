'The Voice' Season 21 Team Rosters: Watch All of the Blind Auditions
The Voice season 21 is underway and the coaches are here to win!
During the Blind Audition rounds, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and new coach Ariana Grande are building their rosters, turning their chairs for their favorite singers and doing their best to recruit them to their team. So far, they'e been wowed by sibling trio Girl Named Tom, Elvis-inspired Peedy Chavis, backup singer Wendy Moten and more!
ET caught up with the Voice coaches during their season 21 press conference ahead of Monday's premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.
"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."
"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."
"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."
As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.
"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."
Following the results of the Blind Auditions below to keep track of your favorite singers and which team they land on!
TEAM BLAKE
Peedy Chavis
Wendy Moten
Lana Scott
Hailey Green
TEAM ARIANA
Katie Rae
Katherine Ann Mohler
Vaughn Mugol
Chavon Rodgers
Jim and Sasha Allen
TEAM LEGEND
Jonathan Mouton
Jack Rogan
Samuel Harness
Joshua Vacanti
TEAM KELLY
Girl Named Tom
Kinsey Rose
Carolina Alonso
The Voiceairs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.
