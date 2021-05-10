Lizzo Posts Tearful TikTok: 'I Don't Want to Feel This Way Anymore'

Lizzo is always keeping it real. The 33-year-old musician took to TikTok over the weekend in tears, saying, "You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It's like, yo, I'm already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?"

The GRAMMY winner continued being candid about her mental state, adding, "I don't want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I'm not alone. That's what I want to feel, but I don't feel like that."

Several hours later, Lizzo posted an update for her fans, sharing that she was "feeling better."

"I had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life. You know how it is. It gets dark," she explained. "I'm definitely glad I reached out in any way I could and TikTok was one of those ways. To feel received and seen and heard really, really helped me. I'm not crying anymore."

@lizzo Reply to @dionreloaded AND IM TALKING TO MY THERAPIST TODAY ❤️ use ur tools. Love y’all ♬ original sound - lizzo

She also assured other fans who are struggling to "just know you're not alone."

After more fans asked for updates, Lizzo posted another video, talking about how she helped herself out of a difficult time.

"Took a bath, talked to my therapist, talked to my medium, breathed, focused on gratitude, tricked my dopamine levels by getting excited about something that's happening in the future, ate a cinnamon roll, hot chocolate, and now I'm in bed," she shared. "I do feel better."

Lizzo is known for being open about her struggles. This past December the body positive singer got real about having a few days where she suffered from "hating" her body. Watch the clip below for more.

