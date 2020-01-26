Kobe Bryant's tragic death seems to have put everything in perspective for Lizzo.

The singer got emotional while accepting the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2020 GRAMMYs on Sunday, hours after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash. Lizzo, who got a standing ovation, opened up about how her priorities shifted "in an instant."

"Thank you to the Academy. This is unexpected, really cool. But I want to say, you know, this ... I be lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant, all of that can go away and your priorities really shift," she shared. "And today, all of my little problems that I thought were big as the world were gone."

"I realized that there are people that are hurting right now, and you guys create beautiful music. You guys create connectivity, and as I'm speaking to all of y'all in this room, we need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again. Making music that liberates people," Lizzo continued.

The singer concluded, "Let's continue to reach out, hold each other down and lift each other up. God bless you, thank you so much!"

Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Bryant was honored at the top of the GRAMMYs on Sunday, as host Alicia Keys asked the crowd to remember the Los Angeles Lakers star "in the house that Kobe built."

"Right now, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, and all of those that have been tragically lost today, they're in our spirit... our prayers. They're in this building," she shared at the Staples Center, where Bryant had played countless games. "And I would like to ask everyone to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families."

See more on Bryant's death in the video below.

