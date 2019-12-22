Lizzo made her debut appearance as a Saturday Night Live musical guest over the weekend, but you'd never would have known it was her first time on the iconic stage.

The certified superstar owned the intimate space like few singers can manage, using the power of her voice to fill the room and deliver a killer performance that transported viewers watching from home directly into the studio.

The night's host, Eddie Murphy, gleefully introduced Lizzo's two sets, and the songstress kicked things off with a high-energy performance of her megahit single "Truth Hurts."

Rocking a Gucci print button-down trench coat and joined by four back-up dancers, the vocal titan owned the stage and amped up the energy amid an already-electric episode.

The icon of self-love and appreciation hit the stage again later in the evening for a performance of "Good As Hell" that was exactly as the song's title would suggest.

Lizzo dialed up the holiday spirit by turning the stage into a snowy winter wonderland, and paid tribute to the New Year's celebrations to come in a killer tuxedo ensemble as she belted out the joyous tune.

Needless to say, the beloved singer absolutely killed it, and fans on twitter could hardly contain themselves as they showered Lizzo with praise.

Baby how you feelin?! Amazing seeing curvy women that look like me being represented on #SNL, thank you @lizzo, you got me feelin GOOD AS H E L L! If you need one more booty shakin dancer, hmu! #lizzopic.twitter.com/abvirJbtB2 — Cyn (@itsfreakincyn) December 22, 2019

P.S. It is good to see women of different sizes and shades on television in general—and on Saturday Night Live. You don’t see this every day. More inclusion and diversity like this, please. Let’s make this happen and keep fighting for it in 2020, and now. #SNL@nbcsnl#Lizzopic.twitter.com/dopCb7FJQC — Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel) December 22, 2019

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

