Lizzo Slays 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Debut With Festive Performances of 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good As Hell'
Lizzo made her debut appearance as a Saturday Night Live musical guest over the weekend, but you'd never would have known it was her first time on the iconic stage.
The certified superstar owned the intimate space like few singers can manage, using the power of her voice to fill the room and deliver a killer performance that transported viewers watching from home directly into the studio.
The night's host, Eddie Murphy, gleefully introduced Lizzo's two sets, and the songstress kicked things off with a high-energy performance of her megahit single "Truth Hurts."
Rocking a Gucci print button-down trench coat and joined by four back-up dancers, the vocal titan owned the stage and amped up the energy amid an already-electric episode.
The icon of self-love and appreciation hit the stage again later in the evening for a performance of "Good As Hell" that was exactly as the song's title would suggest.
Lizzo dialed up the holiday spirit by turning the stage into a snowy winter wonderland, and paid tribute to the New Year's celebrations to come in a killer tuxedo ensemble as she belted out the joyous tune.
Needless to say, the beloved singer absolutely killed it, and fans on twitter could hardly contain themselves as they showered Lizzo with praise.
SNL airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Eddie Murphy Brings Back Some Iconic 'Saturday Night Live' Characters With Updated Twists
'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Latest Democratic Debate With Star-Studded Cold Open
Pete Davidson Addresses Romance With Kaia Gerber, Implies He's Going to Rehab in 'SNL' Appearance
Eddie Murphy Makes Triumphant Return to 'Saturday Night Live' With Epic Cameo-Filled Monologue