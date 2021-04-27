Lizzo is giving fans an update after she drunkenly slid into Chris Evans' DMs earlier this month. The 32-year-old "Good as Hell" singer took to TikTok over the weekend where she quickly shared a screenshot of her and the Captain America star's messages before jokingly saying, "So, let’s see what your pause game is like, motherf***ers."

In addition to the DMs Lizzo had already shared, she also included another small excerpt, writing to Evans, "Well... they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take (and even tho I unsent it like dork) I'm glad u know I exist now."

"Of course I do! I'm a fan! Keep up the great work! xxx" Evans wrote back. Swoon!

The adorable exchange all started when the GRAMMY winner shared a funny TikTok earlier this month, writing, "Don’t drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke."

Using an audio clip from TikTok star Tatayanna Mitchell, Lizzo mouths the words, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not going to be able to marry him and honestly it hurts me to the core because damn, Papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like Chris..."

In the clip, Lizzo shows the DM she sent to the 39-year-old Marvel actor, which features a gust of wind, a female basketball player, and a basketball emoji. Fans have interpreted this as Lizzo declaring she's shooting her shot with the Hollywood heartthrob.

To make matters even better, Evans responded to the DM and subsequent TikTok, with Lizzo sharing his hilarious response in a second video.

"No shame in a drunk DM," Evans wrote with a kissing face emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he added with a face palm emoji.

The Knives Out star might be referencing when he accidentally leaked a nude photo of his manhood on his Instagram Story this past September.

