Lizzo says it is time to vote. The singer made a catchy video on Tuesday to remind people that they should exercise their right to vote in the presidential primaries.

"Do you know how you can help make a change today? Vote! Presidential primaries today," the captions in her video read, as the states holding elections were highlighted. "There are many ways to protest. Find your voice and use it. We need you."

Presidential primary elections are taking place around the nation Tuesday, amid the police brutality protests and the coronavirus pandemic. While many have been delayed or rescheduled, Lizzo, as well as several other celebrities, are informing their followers about the elections happening in New Mexico, South Dakota, Washington, D.C., Montana, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island on Tuesday, June 2.

Rihanna also posted a message about the importance of voting: "VOTE. Ya ain’t got s**t else to do man! Get yo a** off the couch and go vote!!! I don’t wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest...vote for the change you want!!!"

Camila Cabello also sent out a message in Spanish for her followers to remember to register to vote, and Kelly Rowland tweeted, "VOTE like your life depends on it because it does!"

The presidential primaries are beneficial in determining the candidates for the presidency. More than ever, people are speaking out about the importance of voting after the death of George Floyd -- a Minneapolis man who died after former police officer Derek Chauvin held him down by the neck with his knee for an extended period of time.

Protests have been taking place all across the nation, calling for justice and speaking out against police brutality. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 8.

To find your polling place, visit: https://vote.org/polling-place-locator/

To know when your state's polls close, visit: https://ballotpedia.org/State_Poll_Opening_and_Closing_Times_(2020)

For more information, visit: https://rockthevote.org

