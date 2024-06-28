Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings driver Lizzy Musi has died at the age of 33.

Musi's death follows her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis. The news was confirmed by Musi's father, Pat, who announced his daughter's death in a post shared on Facebook on Thursday.

"Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight," the post began. "Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share."

Musi revealed her cancer diagnosis in an April 2023 post on Instagram.

"Hey Everyone, I haven't been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change. A few days ago I have been Diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver," she wrote, adding, "I have a rough journey ahead of me. I appreciate everyone's messages and calls."

Two months later, she posted that she had shaved her head "due to extreme hair loss."

She also documented her cancer treatment journey on YouTube, including her clinical trials and first post-chemo haircut. She called cancer her "toughest race yet."

Since news of her death broke, fans have taken to Musi's social media comment sections to send love. "Long live you💔🕊️ race in heaven lizzy," wrote one follower under her latest Instagram post, while a second added, "RIP to a legend! You’ll be missed."

Musi rose to fame on the Discovery Channel series Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, a spinoff of Street Outlaws. She starred on the show with her father, who is an eight-time PDRA Pro Street World Champion, according to his website.

Musi sadly isn't the only Street Outlaws star to have died in recent years.

Ryan Fellows died at 41 on Aug. 7, 2022, in a car accident while filming a Street Outlaws episode. The racer was pronounced dead after crashing his Nissan 240z in Las Vegas, a Discovery spokesperson confirmed in a statement to ET at the time.

Chris Ellis died at 39 on Sept. 9, 2020, at his Oklahoma City home after an apparent heroin overdose, according to a police incident report obtained by ET. The car mechanic, who was known by the nickname "Kentucky," was a cast member on the first season of Street Outlaws in 2013. He continued to make appearances on the show until 2018.

