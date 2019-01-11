Logan Paul Under Fire for Saying He'll 'Go Gay' for a Month

Logan Paul is back to causing controversy.

A year after posting footage of an apparent suicide victim in Japan's Aokigahara forest, the YouTuber is making headlines again, this time for declaring that he'll "go gay" for a month.

In an episode of his Impaulsive podcast on Wednesday, Paul and his co-host, Mike Majlak, shared their New Year's resolutions with fans.

"January is sober vegan January and then February..." Paul teased.

"Is fatal February," Majlak replied, explaining that he and Paul would be consuming steaks and drinking alcohol. The next month, March, however, is "male-only March."

"We're going to attempt to go gay for just one month," Paul said.

It didn't take long for the internet to catch wind of Paul's comment, with many taking to Twitter to slam the 23-year-old.

"Dear Logan Paul and any ignorant, hurtful fool, You can’t 'go gay for a month.' Being gay is not a choice. This is an insult to the LGBTQ+ community,'" one user wrote. "Stop this nonsense and stop supporting problematic people."

Dear Logan Paul and any ignorant, hurtful fool,



You can’t “go gay for a month”. Being gay is not a choice.



This is an insult to the LGBTQ+ community.



Stop this nonsense and stop supporting problematic people. — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) January 11, 2019

Dear @LoganPaul,



Please stop using the LGBTQ community for clicks & likes. We’re not a trend or a phase. We’re real people who’ve had to overcome real discrimination to walk down the street and hold hands with the person we love. Don’t “go gay for a month.”



Please just go away. — Ryan Knight 🇺🇸 (@ProudResister) January 11, 2019

Logan Paul trying to save his career. pic.twitter.com/liOD7bN6CA — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) January 11, 2019

i can’t believe logan paul is going to be ‘gay for a month’ like it’s some sort of trend. i’m disgusted. pic.twitter.com/YolkLDndul — A⚢ (@reyeslindseys) January 11, 2019

Paul has been trying to rebuild his career after many of his projects were shelved in the aftermath of his "Suicide Forest" video, which has since been taken down. He's apologized several times, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October, he insisted fans hadn't seen the last of him.

“Good luck trying to cancel me,” he said. “It’s so easy for anyone to be like, ‘Logan Paul just ended his career, he’s done.’ But the only person who will ever decide whether that’s true is me. Like, if I sleep for the rest of my life, maybe. But, like, dog -- I love this sh*t. This creating? It’s my passion.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Logan Paul Reflects on Career Downturn: 'I Was So Used to People Liking Me'

Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul Break Up

Logan Paul Making a Documentary About Torpedoing His Career

Related Gallery