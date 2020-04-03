Logan Williams, an actor best known for his roles on The Flash and When Calls the Heart, has died. He was 16.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by a few of his co-stars on Friday, including Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen on The Flash. Williams portrayed the younger version of his character on the popular CW series.

"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set," wrote Gustin. "My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️"

When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow shared a similar message about her beloved young co-star, writing, "Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv."

"Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh," she continued. "He was just shy of 17 and had what I'm sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him. I hope you'll join me in sending virtual love & support to Logan’s family & friends during this very painful time. 💔 #Hearties."

My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! 😭. Proud to play older brother Dude. We had so much on set #wcth#Hearties. Loved hanging out with out you. In set. You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom., #rip#myles # pic.twitter.com/H8xIeF8PtB — Mitchell Kummen (@MKummen) April 3, 2020

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

According to Tri-City News, Williams' mother, Marlyse, is "absolutely devastated," and says that the family cannot even grieve together because of mandatory social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," she told the outlet. "It's hard."

"With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star," she added.

In addition to his mother, Williams is survived by his father, Clive, as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles.

