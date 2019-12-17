Brian Tarantina's cause of death has been revealed.

The New York City medical examiner tells ET that the actor died from acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam, and cocaine. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Tarantina died last month in his Manhattan apartment at age 60. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a white powdery substance near his body, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, a representative for the NYPD previously told ET.

According to TMZ, who was first to report Tarantina's death, the actor's niece went to check in on him at his Hell's Kitchen neighborhood residence around 12:30 a.m., and discovered Tarantina was unresponsive on the couch.

The actor most recently played Jackie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He also played Bootsy on Gilmore Girls and appeared in shows including Blue Bloods, Person of Interest, The Blacklist, The Good Wife, Heroes and Law & Order.

On the film side, Tarantina appeared in movies including Summer of Sam, Jacob's Ladder, Jerky Boys and Uncle Buck.

