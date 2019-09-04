'Lord of the Rings' Series at Amazon Casts Will Poulter

The British actor Will Poulter is headed to Middle-earth!

The Midsommar star has joined the cast of Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, according to multiple outlets. The exact details of the role are being kept under wraps, but it's a big win for the 26-year-old, considering the big budget attached to the project.

Amazon declined to comment on casting to ET.

Before Wednesday's news, Poulter was already having a stellar run with starring roles in Black Mirror's choose-your-own-adventure film, Bandersnatch, and Ari Aster's aforementioned horror film following leading roles in The Maze Runner, The Revenant and Detroit.

Poulter's inclusion arrives two months after Australian actress Markella Kavenagh had reportedly been cast in the series.

Last summer, Amazon revealed the writing team putting together the series, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who worked on Star Trek Beyond. Fans also learned that the series will not include the events explored in the acclaimed film trilogy. Instead, it will dramatize what happened prior to the quest to destroy the ring of power.

Then, in July, Amazon released a video showcasing some of other talent involved including EP and director J.A. Bayona (Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom), EP Jason Cahilll (The Sopranos) and EP Eugene Kelly (Westworld and The Leftovers).

Meet our Fellowship. pic.twitter.com/Npouu6ZlRt — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 27, 2019

ET spoke with Orlando Bloom at the Television Critics Association press tour in July, where he discussed the possibility of reprising Legolas, his elvish alter ego, for the series.

"I haven't had any conversations about that," he said while promoting Carnival Row.

"It's so funny, I remember being on set with Peter [Jackson] 20 years ago now, and he was saying, 'Wouldn't it be funny to think about when they want to remake Lord of the Rings?' We were in the midst of this remarkable journey. I was like, 'It's never going to happen!'" he recalled, laughing at the memory. "Here I am working for Amazon and they're redoing it."

GET MORE TV AND MOVIE NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Orlando Bloom Addresses Whether He'll Appear in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series

J.R.R. Tolkien's Family Does 'Not Endorse' Upcoming Biopic About 'Lord of the Rings' Author

'Lord of the Rings': Amazon Finally Finds Writers for Ambitious TV Series

Related Gallery