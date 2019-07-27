Could Orlando Bloom be heading back to Middle-Earth?

Amazon announced the full creative team behind its upcoming Lord of the Rings TV adaptation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Saturday, though the cast is still unknown. So, could Bloom, starring in Amazon's upcoming fantasy series, Carnival Row, reprise his role as Legolas in the LotR series?

"I haven't had any conversations about that," he told ET of potentially appearing in LotR while promoting Carnival Row.

"It's so funny, I remember being on set with Peter [Jackson] 20 years ago now, and he was saying, 'Wouldn't it be funny to think about when they want to remake Lord of the Rings?' We were in the midst of this remarkable journey. I was like, 'It's never going to happen!'" he recalled, laughing at the memory. "Here I am working for Amazon and they're re-doing it."

Bloom first played Legolas in the original LotR trilogy -- 2001's Fellowship of the Ring, 2002's The Two Towers and 2003's Return of the King -- before reprising his role in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug in 2013 and The Battle of the Five Armies the following year.

"It's great," Bloom shared of the upcoming adaptation. "Look, I don't know how they're going to approach it. I haven't had any conversations about that."

"I like to think of myself of ageless, but I'm not," he said with a laugh, though his Carnival Row co-star, Cara Delevingne, adamantly disagreed.

"You really are!" she yelled.

"I don't know where I would fit in now in that world. If I think you're saying there's Legolas, they probably got a 19-year-old kid ready to go," he reasoned, as Delevingne hilariously cried out in horror.

The LotR creative team includes executive producers Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire) and Sharon Tal Yguado; writer/executive producer Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad); writer/executive producer Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) and writer/executive producer Justin Doble (Stranger Things).

Set in Middle-Earth, the television adaptation is set to explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring.

Bloom's Carnival Row was given an early season two renewal by the streaming service on Saturday, ahead of its series premiere next month.

In the fantasy series, Bloom stars as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate, who has a dangerous affair with a refugee faerie, Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne). Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

Carnival Row premieres Friday, Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne's 'Carnival Row' Gets Season 2 Renewal

'Lord of the Rings': Amazon Finally Finds Writers for Ambitious TV Series

Orlando Bloom Admits to Cate Blanchett That He Had a Crush on Her

Related Gallery